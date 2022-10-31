WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura opens the Forbidden Door

The Great Muta’s farewell tour just added one heck of a new stop as, according to the official Twitter account of Pro Wrestling Noah, none other than Shinsuke Nakamura of WWE will be returning to Japan to face off against the mist-spitting legend, who declared his intentions in a firey promo.

“Is this a dream or an illusion?” Nakamura asked. “Well, it’s for real, January 1st, 2023, at Nippon Budokan, Shinsuke Nakamura vs The Great Muta. I don’t need to say any other words, this is (a) miracle yeaoh!”

Holy heck, he did it, he really freakin’ did it: Paul “Triple H” Levesque has opened the gosh darn Forbidden Door like his father owned the Jacksonville Jaguars, and “The King of Strong Style” is making his way back to Budokan to wrestle none other than The Great Muta in what should serve as a fitting rubber match to the series they began in 2008 as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling and currently sits at 2-0 in Keiji Muto’s favor. Muta took the IWGP Heavyweight Championship off of Nakamura back at NJPW Circuit 2008 New Japan Brave in a hard-hitting contest, and he was able to retain the strap six months later at NJPW Destruction, where he fielded his final successful title defense before dropping the strap to Hiroshi Tanahashi at Wrestle Kingdom III.

Will Muta be able to make it a clean sweep against Nakamura in his shocking return to Pro Wrestling Noah while still under a WWE contract? Or will Muta take the L and add something truly special to “The King of Strong Style’s” resume? Either way, it will certainly be a must-watch event.