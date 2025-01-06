Naomi has reacted to the finish of her match for the WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax. She lost by taking an Annihilator from the Queen of the Ring winner.

Naomi took to X, formerly Twitter, to share an image of her being crushed by Jax. It looks like Jax landed right on Naomi's stomach and legs, which appears painful.

“It was at this very moment my insides exploded,” she joked.

One fan replied, “I literally see your soul leave your body!” Naomi responded with a GIF of Tom from Tom & Jerry going towards the light.

While Naomi came up short, things got worse as WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax was cashed in on by Money in the Bank winner Tiffany Stratton. This was a surprise, as Stratton initially helped Jax retain her title.

She took advantage of a weakened Jax after the match. Stratton took out Candice LeRae, who also came out to help Jax and Bianca Belair took out Jax.

Stratton then cashed in her Money in the Bank contract. She won the Women's World Championship for the first time in her career. The cash-in resulted in her turning babyface for the first time.

Naomi's career since WWE return

Since rejoining WWE in January 2024 at the Royal Rumble, Naomi has become one of SmackDown's top stars. She entered the match second and lasted over an hour in the women's battle royal. The debuting Jade Cargill eventually eliminated her.

At WrestleMania XL, Naomi teamed with Cargill and Belair to take on Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. In the following months, she still had marquee spots, competing in championship matches and gimmick matches like Money in the Bank.

In November 2024, Naomi competed in a WarGames match. She teamed with Belair, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Rhea Ripley to take on Jax, Stratton, LeRae, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

Shortly after, she began teaming with Belair to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship. Belair's partner, Cargill, was taken out by an unknown attacker. So, Naomi is defending the championship with Belair but is not recognized as one-half of the champions.

Her only Women's Tag Team Championship reign was with Sasha Banks (better known as Mercedes Moné in AEW). She won the title with Banks at WrestleMania 38. They both departed the company shortly after due to creative differences with WWE.

Banks has not returned to WWE as Naomi did. Before her return, she joined Impact Wrestling/TNA for almost a full year. During her tenure there, Naomi competed under her real name, Trinity Fatu.

She won the TNA Knockouts Championship. She eventually lost it to Jordynne Grace. Naomi then returned to WWE in January 2024 after her TNA contract expired.