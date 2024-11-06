WWE star Sami Zayn was recently dragged back into the Bloodline drama with Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso at Crown Jewel. He recently took to X, formerly Twitter, to recall a story with the boys.

A fan posted the iconic photo of Reigns and the Usos from years ago. They photoshopped a young Zayn, a former Bloodline member, into it as well. The caption asked, “‘Sami's not family' ok then explain this???”

Zayn quote-posted and recalled the day the photo was taken. While it is clearly a joke, Zayn acknowledging (pun intended) the Photoshop job is funny.

“I remember that day well. It was a Friday,” Zayn recalled. “We went out that night, and I remember it clearly because we were listening to DMX on the way to the club, and it was the first time I'd ever heard someone say that a song was ‘tight'. Great times, but sadly[,] those days are gone.”

Again, the photo is clearly Photoshopped, but Zayn is having some fun amid the drama. WWE fans will have to wait and see if the photo is brought up in an upcoming segment on RAW or SmackDown.

The Bloodline saga continues to dominate the WWE. Zayn's recent reinsertion into it will have a ripple effect on the entire roster. With Survivor Series: WarGames coming up, time will tell where the next chapter goes.

WWE star Sami Zayn's Bloodline saga

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn was inserted into the Bloodline story in 2022. He sought the council of then-Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns and ended up becoming the “Honorary Uce.”

It took months, but Zayn was eventually welcomed into the faction by everyone, including Jey and Jimmy Uso. His performance in the WarGames match helped solidify his place in the group.

However, Zayn eventually realized that he was being used. He attacked Reigns after his match against Zayn's good friend Kevin Owens at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE. He subsequently challenged for Reigns' championships in a hometown show at the Elimination Chamber PLE in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

At WrestleMania 39, Zayn and Owens teamed to take on the Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. They won the titles and held them for over 150 days.

Since then, Zayn has become a popular singles star, ending Gunther's record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign at WrestleMania XL. Zayn successfully defended the championship against the likes of Chad Gable and Bron Breakker before losing it to the latter at SummerSlam.

He recently made his way back into the Bloodline drama at the 2024 Crown Jewel PLE. Zayn attempted to save the OG Bloodline (Reigns and the Usos) from a post-match beatdown at the hands of the new Bloodline, led by Solo Sikoa.

While the babyfaces initially seemed to gain the upper hand, Zayn accidentally delivered a Helluva Kick to Reigns before leaving the ring.

With Survivor Series: WarGames looming, Zayn could be rejoining the Bloodline to take on the new iteration of the group. Reigns and Co. are going to be short a man, and Zayn would make a logical fourth member of the team.