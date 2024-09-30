At a recent WWE live event, the Terror Twins (Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest) took on Karrion Kross and Scarlett in a mixed tag team match.

It ended with Ripley hitting her signature pin on Scarlett, which went viral. Ripley hit her suggestive pin pose on her opponent after hitting the Riptide on her. Scarlett responded to a fan's post on X, formerly Twitter, sharing her surprise over the moment.

“I didn't know I could bend like this,” she said, putting a weary face and thumbs-down emoji next to it. Hilariously, her tag team partner and real-life husband, Kross, had a simple response.

“I did,” he cheekily responded.

While this exchange would be out of character for their WWE TV personas, this took place at a non-televised live event. Perhaps the company is looking to book Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest vs. Scarlett and Karrion Kross in the future.

Other matches from the live event, which took place in Huntsville, Alabama, include Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker, the Wyatt Sicks vs. American Made, and Cody Rhodes vs. AJ Styles.

Scarlett and Karrion Kross' rollercoaster careers

Scarlett and her husband, Karrion Kross, have performed in WWE together since before they were married. The WWE first paired them together in May 2020 on an episode of NXT. Prior to her time in WWE, Scarlett also had stints in Ohio Valley Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and Impact Wrestling.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Scarlett and Kross were both released from the company. This resulted in her joining Major League Wrestling.

Nearly a year later, Scarlett and Kross returned to WWE on an episode of SmackDown, confronting Drew McIntyre. Kross and McIntyre had a feud, which the latter won. They have since formed a faction called the Final Testament, which also features the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering.

Rhea Ripley's WWE run

Since becoming a part of the WWE's main roster, Rhea Ripley has become one of their biggest stars. She started on the independent circuit before joining the WWE in 2017.

After performing in NXT from 2018-2021—which included a NXT UK Women's Championship and NXT Women's Championship reign—she made her main roster debut in 2021. She appeared in the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match, eliminating seven other participants before being eliminated by the eventual winner, Bianca Belair.

Ripley went on to defeat Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. She held the title for 98 days before losing it to Charlotte Flair.

The two would have another match, this time at WrestleMania 39, for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Ripley won the match, holding the title for 380 days before having to vacate it due to injury. Her last title defense came at WrestleMania XL, defeating Becky Lynch.

Unfortunately, Ripley has not been able to regain the championship since. She challenged Liv Morgan for the title at SummerSlam but was cost the match by her former on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley has since left the Judgement Day, along with Priest. The two former stablemates have formed a new team, the Terror Twins, first defeating Mysterio and Morgan at the Bash in Berlin PLE.