A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After butting into Bobby Lashley’s interview with Cathy Kelley on Raw, suggesting that “The All-Mighty” taught him how to lose SmackDown during the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Bronson Reed found himself on RAW Talk with Byron Saxton to discuss confrontation with the former WWE Champion, even if he wouldn’t phrase it in such a way.

“No, no, no, I didn’t confront Bobby,” Reed said. “There was no confrontation. I was just letting him know he should be more appreciative of the fact that he won the battle royal and not the odds on favorite. You know, if I was to win, I would have been happy, I would have had that trophy. I wouldn’t have been crying and sulking about not being on WrestleMania 39.”

Woof, Lashley was “crying and sulking?” Now that is a shot fired if I’ve ever seen one. Asked by Saxton about what he plans to do moving forward, Reed replied with a concise plan for the future that involves a lot of one specific thing.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Same thing I’ve been doing,” Reed noted. “Win, after win, after win, after win, after win. And, when the time is right, I’ll take Uncle Bobby to school.”

Alright, so Reed is definitely going to be feuding with Lashley moving forward, right? Like, you don’t take a shot at “The All-Mighty” in that way and then expect nothing to happen, especially when he’s already incredibly testy after being held off of the WrestleMania 39 card due to… whatever happened to Brey Wyatt in the month preceding “The Showcase of the Immortals.” While it may not be the Bobby Lashley feud people were expecting, it should be entertaining either way.