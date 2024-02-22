Sylvester Stallone could be courted for WWE's WrestleMania 40.

Rocky star Sylvester Stallone is a Philadelphia icon. When WrestleMania 40 takes over Lincoln Financial Field, WWE fans could see Stallone in the squared circle.

WrestleVotes is reporting that sources said that the WWE is interested in collaborating with Stallone for their marquee show, WrestleMania 40. It's unclear if the two sides have communicated recently, but they added that “there's hope for it.”

The extent of this collaboration is unclear. Perhaps Stallone could host the show or introduce a match. Celebrities usually come out for WrestleMania. Snoop Dogg and George Kittle were just a few of the stars that came out for last year's event.

This wouldn't mark the first time that Stallone was involved with the company. He previously inducted Hulk Hogan into the Hall of Fame in 2005. Hogan appeared in Rocky 3 years ago with Stallone as Thunderlips.

Sylvester Stallone and Rocky

Sylvester Stallone is most associated with his role in the Rocky franchise. While not a WWE star, the fictional boxer hails from Philadelphia, making Stallone an icon there. The Rocky statue still resides at the feet of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps.

He is also known for his roles in the Rambo and Expendables franchises. His work in the Rambo franchise began with the inaugural film, First Blood. He helped co-write the film and would appear in four subsequent sequels (directing the 2008 film). Stallone launched the latter franchise and has appeared in all four films. He co-wrote and directed the inaugural film in the franchise.

Some of Stallone's other notable credits include Cobra, Cliffhanger, Demolition Man, Escape Plan, Cop Land, and Guardians of the Galaxy.