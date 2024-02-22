After spending 18 months away from a WWE ring, Randy Orton reveals his harrowing journey to return at Survivor Series.

When Randy Orton went down with a back injury in the spring of 2022, fans knew it was bad, as he was held out of action for 18 months with a good stretch of that time featuring very little news in the way of positive progression, but few knew the true extend of his discomfort… until now.

That's right, as part of an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated largely based around the forthcoming Elimination Chamber that drew headlines for his comments on Vince McMahon, Orton also detailed the extent of his back injury, and needless to say, it sounds a whole lot worse than some fans may have imagined.

“Before I left [in May of 2022], I'd got to the point where [Matt] Riddle had done everything he could for me as a tag partner. I could barely stand for a long amount of time. Taking my kids trick-or-treating that Halloween, I would have to sit in between the houses because I just couldn't be on my feet that long. The symptoms were just immensely painful.

“I got an MRI, the symptoms got worse, but I staved off any cortisone shots. I'd needed one for about five years, but I didn't want to get one–once you go down that road, it's a slippery slope. So I was going to get a cortisone shot, and I was hopeful that it would help.”

“My lower spine was so far gone that no shot was going to help. No ablation procedure where they burn the nerve for another six months pain-free, none of that was going to work. I had stenosis, degeneration all over my lower spine, and a slipping disc–every time I extended my spine, it would slip and press on those nerves. I couldn't sit and take a s**t without pain shooting down my legs or my feet going numb. I couldn't stand. There were times when I'd move and end up on the floor.”

Goodness gracious, fans clearly had an idea Orton's back was bad, as, again, you don't miss almost two years unless you are seriously hurting, but who could imagine it got so bad that “The Viper” couldn't even trick or treat with his kids without having to squat down in pain? Fortunately, Orton was able to pursue his options and ultimately came away from the entire situation with a new lease on his wrestling life.

Randy Orton reveals how he's feeling now post-surgery.

After spending months weighing his options, Randy Orton was left with a very tough possibility: his professional wrestling career might be over.

“And I'm working with top-of-their-class neurosurgeons, and they're telling me, ‘You've had a great career. Maybe it's time to hang up the boots. You've got to think of quality of life after your career.' That's always been a priority for me, but hearing all this, after thinking I was going to get an epidural cortisone shot and I'd be fine, it was tough. I'll be honest–I broke into tears,” Randy Orton noted.

“Those next few months were really difficult. I had a few doctors I was speaking with, and one doctor, Adam Kanter, he was moving from Pittsburgh to California. Man, I'm glad I waited. I'm glad I saw him. Him and two other doctors worked on me, and they didn't cut through any muscle. That would have rendered me a non-athlete for the rest of my life because the muscle wouldn't have healed quite the same.”

Fortunately, Orton was able to find the right treatment regimen for him, and, after recovering from surgery, now finds himself in the middle of an athletic renaissance as a result.

“I had the surgery, things were going well, and I changed my diet–and I started packing on a few pounds. About six months post-surgery, I was able to do things in the gym that I hadn't been able to do my entire 30s. I was able to start working on my glutes and my hamstrings and my lower back, and I had no pain. Man, I went from 240 pounds to 280. I'm 275 right now, and I feel f—— fantastic. I feel like I was meant to be this weight my whole life, but my frame wasn't able to sustain it until this fusion,” Orton noted.

“I feel like I'm right smack dab in the middle of my prime. My back started to go in my late 20s. It wasn't one powerbomb through a table, it was a slow decline that accumulated over time. Being able to do what I love, and not take a minute of it for granted, that's my priority. And I want to do it as long as I can.”

If Orton's career ended with that tag team match versus The Usos alongside Matt Riddle, he would have been an undisputable first-ballot hall of fame; he has the records, he has the reigns, he has spots in fantastic factions, and he did it all before he turned 45. Still, getting this newfound lease on his wrestling career is a fantastic development both for “The Viper” and for the fans who love to watch him, as a WWE without his signature RKO would be a sad place indeed.