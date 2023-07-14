As crazy as it may sound, The Miz is one of the most veteran active in-ring performers on the WWE roster right now.

Initially signing up with the company all the way back in 2004, The Miz has wrestled in over 2,000 matches for WWE, according to Cagematch, and has a lengthy list of championship reigns on his resume to show for it, holding eight different belts a total of 22 times since his since winning the Deep South Heavyweight Championship all the way back in 2005 while holding the rare distinction of becoming a Grand Slam Champion twice.

While Miz continues to work matches to this day, with his efforts against Tommaso Ciampa on RAW drawing strong marks from fans, one has to wonder just how much longer the 42-year-old will be working consistently for WWE, as he has a lot of other things going on, from Miz and Mrs. on the USA Network to seemingly appearing in every Celebrity All-Star game across every major sport. Fortunately, per The Miz himself in an appearance on Busted Open Radio, he isn't going away any time soon.

“Whenever my body tells me I need to start slowing down, but right now I feel like I'm still in my prime. I feel like I'm putting together matches that are main-event caliber. I feel like I'm bringing out new things, things that people haven't seen before. I feel like the youth movement in WWE, the younger crowd that's coming in, is revitalizing me and making me want to be faster, be better, do better. I think the product right now is at its highest. I mean, you look at the crowds, I mean, we're sold out everywhere. This is the first time where sometimes when you know you ask, ‘Can I get some tickets? ‘They're like, ‘Sorry, we're sold out', and it's like, ‘Wait, what? Are you kidding me? We're in Savannah, Georgia. What do you mean we're sold out?' It's like, ‘Yeah, we're sold out.' It's been incredible,” The Miz said via Wrestling News.

“I think Cody Rhodes has been doing an incredible job. Roman Reigns, his storyline with The Bloodline has been impeccable. Seth Rollins, every time he walks out the fans are singing his praise. Dominik Mysterio, who, maybe two years ago, people were thinking he's not gonna get it. We're not sure. Now he is the most over heel in professional wrestling, and it is fun to watch. He's a person who is a student of the game even though he's a child from obviously the legendary Rey Mysterio. You look at Dominik, and what he's doing right now, it's impeccable. He can't even get a word out. That's how much heat he has. So it is fun to watch. It motivates me, and no, I'm not slowing down. I mean, hell, right now, I'm promoting WWE at the American Century Championship playing golf all weekend for Peacock. So I'm nonstop. I always prided myself on being a hard worker and dedicated, and that's what I'll continue to do.”

Welp, there you go, folks; in a world where Chris Jericho is still holding world titles into his 50s, it would appear The Miz isn't going anywhere – do with that information as you will.

The Miz reveals what it's like to appear on The Weakest Link.

While The Miz was certainly happy to talk wrestling with David LaGreca and company on Busted Open Radio, the real reason he stopped by the show was to promote his appearance on The Weakest Link, which will include other WWE superstars like Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and New Day. When Miz was asked to appear on the show, he was very open to the opportunity, as, needless to say, he's no stranger to unscripted television.

“I am on the Weakest Link, and let me tell you something. The Weakest Link reminded me of when I was on The Challenge back in my Real World days because in this sort of Weakest Link, you can vote people off, and you got to have friends in this thing,” The Miz said. “It's not necessarily about who's the smartest, it's who plays the game the best, and I am very good at being sneaky and deceiving. I used to do really well on the challenges, and I plan on doing really well on the Weakest Link because I am very smart.”

Will The Miz continue his winning ways on The Weakest Link, or will he instead throw the opportunity away when he finds out he isn't allowed to pay Bronson Reed to lay out his opponents and/or Jane Lynch to get a competitive advantage? Fans will have to tune in to the show to find out.