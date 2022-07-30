Did you happen to notice that WWE’s Friday night edition of SmackDown looked sort of… different? Not worse necessarily; it was actually quite good if we’re being honest, just… different? Well, there’s a reason for that: There was a lot more wrestling on the show (read more about that here).

Yes, you didn’t just imagine it, SmackDown actually had 49 minutes and 35 seconds of wrestling on the show, which might not seem like a lot for a “Professional Wrestling Television Show” but is actually a pretty big deal, as before the SummerSlam pre0show, there wasn’t a single episode of the show with more than 30 minutes on in-ring action on the show.

Last night's SmackDown featured 49 minutes & 35 seconds of wrestling. This is the most time given to wrestling on an episode of SmackDown in 2022. The average before this was 30 minutes. pic.twitter.com/3xSR863kMJ — Uncensored Wrestling 🇮🇪 (@Uncensored_WWE) July 30, 2022

I know, crazy, right? And the show wasn’t even loaded up with that many matches – it actually had two prominent talking segments featuring “Double J” Jeff Jarrett and Paul Heyman closing out the show – and yet, every match but one went over nine minutes, and the opening contest went 25 awesome minutes of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus smacking each other with shillelaghs.

Is this the start of something new in the WWE Universe? Are shows going to be more about in-ring action and less about backstage banter? Or will RAW return on Monday night with 10-minute intros with a half dozen vignettes before the actual in-ring work gets started, usually with a commercial break sandwiched in between? If so, who knows? Maybe the fans will start to get younger, the free agents will consider the company a viable landing spot, and the shows will become a whole heck of a lot easier to watch. All things considered, this is very good news.