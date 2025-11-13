It has been nearly seven months since WWE fans saw Bianca Belair, who has been dealing with a finger injury. Now, she has updated fans on her recovery.

During an appearance on BET's 106 & Sports, Belair discussed her injury, which has kept her out of the ring since WrestleMania 41 in Apr. 2025. It sounds like it's more serious than originally thought — she broke her knuckle.

“I broke my knuckle, I broke the joint,” Belair revealed. “It's something that I thought was going to be a very straightforward eight-12 weeks [until I returned], [but] it's been almost six months at this point.”

Of course, the injury occurred at WrestleMania 41 during a top-rope spot. Rhea Ripley fell on her hand, breaking her knuckle. As an athlete, Belair is used to suffering injuries. However, she appears eager to get back in the ring soon.

“It's been a crazy journey,” said Belair. “Being an athlete, having an injury, you rely on your body, and now my body's not doing what it's supposed to do.”

When will Bianca Belair return to WWE from her injury?

Belair concluded by telling BET's 106 & Sports that she is “hoping I can be back in the ring soon.” How soon? That is unclear. However, the Royal Rumble PLE is coming up in Jan. 2026, so perhaps she could return there.

Reports have recently surfaced that Belair's road to recovery has been “rough,” keeping her sidelined. Still, WWE is hoping to have her back in “early 2026.”

That is great news for fans. They will be getting Liv Morgan and Belair back around the same time. They are two of WWE's top stars, and they have been sorely missed.

While Belair hasn't competed in a match since Apr., she returned before the Evolution PLE in July. Belair served as the special guest referee of a match between Jade Cargill and Naomi, her former tag team partners.

Now, with Cargill holding the Women's Championship as a heel, Belair has a ready-made feud for her when she returns. She has a lot of history with Cargill, and a feud is inevitable.