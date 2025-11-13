While it may surprise some, WWE legend Trish Stratus has never graced the cover of Playboy, and don't expect the Hall of Famer to ever do so.

During an appearance on Pod Meets World (via Ringside News), Stratus revealed that she has turned the magazine down before, which upset Vince McMahon.

“It's just not for me,” said Stratus. “I'm like a Tomboy, even though I am known as a sex symbol, I suppose. That is not me. That is my character. It was not even an option. That is not me.”

Previously, Stratus has taken part in WWE's bikini photoshoots for the now-defunct annual Divas Magazine, which was their equivalent to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, as Stratus said.

However, what originally started as a bikini magazine eventually became a lingerie shoot. This was not for Stratus, who was grossed out and found it “silly.”

When Stratus turned down Playboy, McMahon “hounded me like crazy.” He called it a “great opportunity,” but Stratus stood firm with what she believed.

Over the years, it sounds like Stratus was approached several times by Playboy. Still, she has never given in to them, and she doesn't regret it.

“I do not regret it,” Stratus boldly declared. “It's just not my thing. Now that I have a kid and everything, I can't even imagine. That is my decision and I stand by it.”

Why did WWE's Trish Stratus turn down Playboy?

Judging by her comments, Stratus never even considered doing a Playboy shoot. For one, it doesn't sound like it appeals to her, and that dates back to her WWE “Divas” days.

Now, Stratus, 49, while still a sex symbol, has two children and is married. Doing something like a lewd Playboy shoot doesn't appear in the cards.

Stratus has not been a full-time member of the WWE roster in years. However, she returns for brief feuds, as she did in 2022 to 2023 when she feuded with Becky Lynch.

Her last match was at the second Evolution PLE in July 2025. Stratus challenged Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship in a losing effort. Earlier in the year, she celebrated her 25th anniversary in WWE by entering the Royal Rumble match.