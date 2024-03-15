As has become customary on Fridays in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson decided to take to social media to cut an impromptu – if you can call a video with video clips embedded throughout impromptu – promo on the top babyfaces in the WWE Universe.
Now to some, the videos are more entertaining for the memes that come out of them than the actual content, as Rocky is 3-for-3 on meme-able moments coming out of his social media offerings, but that hasn't stopped “The People's Champion” from taking advantage of the freedom social media provides to have some fun with his 17 million followers, talking trash on Cody Rhodes – and his mama – like its his job while dropping expletives freely without having to worry about TV Standards and Practices board attempting to silence him.
And on the latest edition of “Storytime with Dwayne “The Rock,” Bay Bay?” Well The Rock decided to talk about all of SmackDown's recent success, which he attributes to one person and one person alone: the “Brahma Bull.”
“Good morning, good morning on this Friday morning. Did you guys have a good week? Did you have a productive week? I hope so. Did you get a lot of a** kicking done? I hope so. Are you going to end your week on a down note? Or are you going to end your week on an uptick? Getting momentum heading into the weekend? I hope so. It has been a big week; it has been an exciting week; it's a big week here in the world of professional wrestling because, once again, professional wrestling is cool. Once again professional wrestling is relevant. Once again, everyone's talking about professional wrestling,” The Rock told fans on social media.
“Why? Because of one man, and you're looking at him: because of The Rock. Because of ‘The People's Champion,' professional wrestling is happening because of the ‘Final Boss,' The Rock. And it feels good! It feels good selling out everywhere, from Dallas, Texas, to Glendale, Arizona, to Salt Lake City, Utah. Memphis, Tennessee, tonight, after this workout, The Rock is going to jump on his private jet, he's going to fly down to Memphis, Tennessee, and get ready, live on SmackDown, The Rock is coming home, baby! I cannot wait.”
Gosh, you have to give it to The Rock; whether you like his efforts since returning to WWE at RAW Day 1 or you don't, you can't say he isn't having a whole heck of a lot of fun working heel in the social media age. And the best part? With two more weeks left in the month of March, fans can expect even more entertainment before his main event showdown on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.
The Smashing Machine may keep The Rock away from Saudi Arabia.
After an absolutely incredible build-up to WrestleMania 40, filled with 40-minute promo segments, 20-minute social media videos, and trash talk at pretty much every other spot in his weekly schedule, you'd think The Rock would be building up for even greater things moving forward, including potentially a match against his “Tribal Chief,” Roman Reigns, who he could turn on on either night of the “Showcase of the Immortals.”
Could that still happen? Potentially so, but according to Dave Meltzer, it seems unlikely, as The Rock has a previous commitment to film The Smashing Machine for A24 with Benny Safdie, which could keep him away from Night of Champions and maybe even SummerSlam, too.
“Rock is filming ‘The Smashing Machine,' a movie where he plays former MMA star Mark Kerr, based on a documentary of the same name. Based on the filming schedule, he could not do any PPV matches until SummerSlam, and even that would be difficult because he'd have to train for the match while on set. While the belief in the company is that this is not his last match, there is no date for another match, and it depends on his movie schedule, although with the nature of his WWE contract, he also could move dates around for a WWE PPV show,” Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Live via WrestleTalk.
“Johnson starts filming ‘The Smashing Machine' on 5/1. This rules him out of the May Saudi Arabia show and makes SummerSlam tough, depending on the schedule. It could mean the earliest he could do another match would be the second Saudi Arabia show. And I could see him waiting for WrestleMania.”
If Meltzer is correct, The Rock is putting a whole lot of effort and build time into a tag team WrestleMania match that may or may not lead to something bigger in the future. Then again, considering how WWE basically punted on the last year in order to set up a WrestleMania 40 rematch between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, it's safe to say Paul “Triple H” Levesque has no issue playing the long game if the storyline is worth it.
