The Undertaker felt for Cody.

In professional wrestling, few performers have as much experience as The Undertaker.

He's been a job guy in a weird gimmick, a World Champion on seven occasions, and an unflappable streaker capable of holding fans' attention for two decades as a featured performer on dozens of WrestleMania cards. And yet, he's also experienced some downs, too, having to watch title reigns come to an abbreviated end for one reason or another because it was what Creative considered was best for business.

Sitting down on his podcast, Six Feet Under, to discuss the modern state of professional wrestling, Taker took some time to comment on Cody Rhodes' decision to pass off his expected match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, as he could certainly relate with the plight of a would-be contender having his shot altered do to front office plans.

“I wanted to hear Cody's promo. It was great. It was so good, and I was so invested. When he said, ‘… just not at WrestleMania,' my freaking heart sunk into my stomach because I knew at that moment what was about to happen. Believe me, money-wise, having The Rock at WrestleMania, brother, come on, against Roman, who has been Champion for what, 13 years now? Samoan versus Samoan. It's huge, and it is what it is,” The Undertaker explained via Fightful.

“Knowing and being in that situation a couple of times myself during my career, for Cody to go out and to deliver the promo that he delivered last night, I felt for him. I felt that not in my stomach because, like I said, I had been there before, and he did it like a champ. He did it so professionally.”

Fortunately for the Undertaker, he's in luck, as Rhodes-Reigns II is now back on as the main event of WrestleMania 40, and The Rock may even get in on the action heading into the “Showcase of the Immortals,” as things are shaping up for a Night 1 tag team match featuring The Bloodline against the “American Nightmare” and a friend. All things considered, big-time money moves all around, which Taker should appreciate greatly.

Maven reveals what it was like to work with The Undertaker.

Speaking of The Undertaker's run in WWE, Maven commented on working with the “Living Dead Man” on his very popular YouTube show.

Discussing their “famous” hardcore match from over two decades ago, Maven opened up about how the front office reacted to him getting hit in the head with a trash can lid and bleeding all over the ring when he wasn't supposed to.

“Sometimes we get color and bleed the hard way and my hard way. I mean, maybe a chair, maybe we fall. One time, I was wrestling The Undertaker for the Hardcore Championship,” Maven noted via Fightful. “He hits me over the top of the head with a trash can lid. I wasn't supposed to get color. I wasn't supposed to bleed. The lid caught me at the top of my head in the right spot. Next thing I know, I'm sitting there bleeding. Obviously, I wasn't going to get in trouble for this when I got backstage, because it wasn't something that I meant to do. Getting color, it's big, and they don't want to waste it. They want to make sure if someone's going to be up there getting color, it was at the right time at the right show.”

Maven also commented on taking a piledriver, which is one of the more dangerous moves in the industry. Though he's happily taken the move from The Undertaker, there's a reason why WWE has been phasing out the move for years now.

“We all know that Austin hurt his neck on a piledriver,” Maven noted via Fightful. “So it was one of the moves that was just phased out from the business because the pop that you'd get from the audience wasn't worth the risk given to the wrestler receiving the move. It was never told to me, ‘Don't do any piledrivers' because it wasn't a move I was going to do anyway. It was just common knowledge backstage, just leave it out. Not a move worth doing. Not a move you needed to put in your arsenal. Well, unless your name was Kane, Undertaker, or Lawler.”

For better or worse, professional wrestling is all about change. Where bloody matches were once the norm, as was taking very dangerous bumps that have led to multiple career-ending neck injuries, WWE is slowly cleaning up its act in front of and behind the camera and, as a result, is trying to make things safer for the newer generation, even if memories of The Undertaker putting folks six feet under with his signature Tombstone Piledriver will live on forever.