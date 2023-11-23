Despite having an expansive filmography, this World Champion believes Hulk Hogan has to be one of the worst wrestlers-turned-actors ever.

While Hulk Hogan may be considered one of the greatest performers in WWE history, one area where few will go to bat for the “Hulkster” is as an actor, as despite having appeared in 15 movies and dozens more television shows as a performer, he is still regarded as one of the worst to ever do it both inside the industry and out.

Need proof? Well, look no further than MJF, the AEW World Champion and an actor himself, who used some time in a recent interview with Dr. Beau Hightower to completely trash the “Hulkamaniac” for not only having a negative screen presence but for setting the industry back for performers like himself and any other performer who wanted to explore their chops outside of the ring.

“I think a lot of the time, when people look at wrestlers going into acting, because Hulk Hogan did such a sh*t job. He did, let's be honest, probably one of the worst actors of all time. People were so hesitant of letting pro wrestlers into acting,” MJF said via EWrestling News.

“Thanks to trailblazers like Cena, Rock, and Batista, absolutely massacring it every single time they are on screen, and killing it. It's pretty cool and unique now because when they look at wrestlers, they understand now that what we do is really difficult, and it takes a lot of charisma, charm, and athleticism. So does being the top draw in Hollywood. I think it's a pretty easy transition, I shouldn't say that. It's an easy transition if you're capable of being a top guy in my sport. It's easier. If you're somebody that struggles in front of the red light and you're just a really good grappler (it's harder).”

With a part as Lance Von Erich already in the can for The Iron Claw, a film he is credited as an executive producer on for A24, fans will soon see if MJF really does have the thespian's touch or if he, too, is better on the television screen than at the cinema. Fortunately for Mr. Friedman, if Hulk Hogan set the bar, it shouldn't be too hard for him to clear, as… well, have you seen Suburban Commando? It's a nice place to live, but I wouldn't want to visit indeed.

Maven wishes he could have wrestled Hulk Hogan in WWE.

Even if MJF clearly wouldn't like a match with Hulk Hogan any time soon, as why would he want to get in the ring with a man he described as a “racist and a liar,” there are performers who kick themselves that they didn't land a match with the six-time WWE and six-time WWF World Champion.

One such performer is none other than Maven, the WWE midcarder-turned-popular YouTuber who has cultivated a pretty sizable following by talking about his time in WWE and all of the good, bad, and ugly details that go along with it. Discussing his biggest regrets in a recent video, Maven noted that he wished he got to wrestle a member of NWO, as they were his favorite faction in all of sports.

“If you're not familiar with the term mark, a mark is a wrestling fan. All of us are marks in some way, and as a mark, as a fan, we have people that we maybe watched, maybe were fans of, maybe idolized, maybe even looked up to,” Maven said via Fightful.

“Now, I've talked about my very first interaction with Hulk Hogan, and I still, to this day, see Kevin Nash at signings. I go back, and I think of my very first time meeting Scott Hall/Razor Ramon, and remembering just how in awe I was, thinking, ‘Man, this is pretty cool.' Unfortunately, you know, creative never saw fit to have our paths crossed. As Father Time wins, as he defeats us all you realize, ‘I'm never gonna have that opportunity to get in the ring with Hogan, with Kevin Nash, and obviously, we've lost Scott.' So definitely one of the regrets, not being able to work with legendary guys like Hogan, Nash, and Scott Hall.”

Say what you will about Maven's career in WWE, but he did get to wrestle some pretty impressive performers over his professional wrestling career, with Randy Orton, Edge, Chris Jericho, and even Tiffany Stratton all featured on his Cagematch page. Still, missing out on the NWO, especially now that Scott Hall has passed away, is a major bummer, as he will all but certainly never be able to check those matches off of his wishlist.