Theory’s ‘WWE Daddy’ Vince McMahon catches a stray from Roman Reigns

Does any member of the WWE Universe get a harder time than Theory?

Despite being a solid in-ring performer, a dedicated worker who can take a Stone Cold Stunner like a pro, and both the youngest Money in the Bank briefcase winner and the youngest United States Champion of all time, there’s just something about don’t-call-him-Austin Theory that rubs folks the wrong way.

Who knows, maybe it’s how he came into the main event picture. Maybe they hate the Red Notice cross-over egg segment from the bottom of their hearts and how Theory has become a sort of “brown-nosing suckup” who would follow Vince McMahon around like a puppy dog and was afforded opportunities he maybe didn’t deserve as a result. I mean, he was inserted at the last minute into the Money in the Bank Ladder Match despite losing his United States Championship to Bobby Lashley earlier on the MitB card and was then afforded a rematch at SummerSlam despite not actually doing anything to warrant the opportunity. If anything, his status as the Money in the Bank contract holder should have made him less likely to wrestle Lashley at the show, as he’s made his cash-in intentions clear heading into the summer-set show’s main event.

So naturally, when “A-Town” interrupted Paul Heyman’s Jersey-bashing promo in the middle of Madison Square Gardens on the penultimate show before SummerSlam, few expected to see Theory get cheered by the sold-out crowd, but what actually happened was far more brutal and oddly vicious towards the man who believed in Roman Reigns when no one else was particularly high on him.

Theory isn’t going to live this one down in the WWE Universe for a very long time.

No one owes more to Vince McMahon than Roman Reigns; he championed the Pensacola, Florida native breakout star of The Shield, kept him at the top of the card when seemingly the entire fanbase wanted nothing of the sort, and worked through a leukemia diagnosis plus an extended absence due to his status as an immunocompromised individual to remain the biggest fish in a billion dollar pond.

And yet, in his first chance to address the WWE Universe since Mr. McMahon announced his retirement shortly before the previous edition of SmackDown, you’d think Kayfabe “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was in the ring, as Stephanie’s father was catching strays like a milk factory cat catcher.

Not only did Paul Heyman take a little crack at Vinny Mac when his microphone cut out for a moment, suggesting that the sound guy from New Jersey might be the next guy out of the door, but when Theory came out to talk down the “Head of the Table,” Reigns didn’t hold back for a second, telling Austin that his “Daddy wasn’t here anymore” before the crowd erupted into some truly incredible unified chants of both “where’s your daddy” and “who’s your daddy?”

Goodness gracious, Roman does not give a single you-know-what about Theory and doesn’t have an ounce of respect for the youngest Money in the Bank winner in WWE history. Though only time will tell what Theory’s immediate future will hold, whether that includes becoming the youngest two-time United States Championship in WWE history or, better yet, the youngest Undisputed WWE Universal Champion of all time, it’s clear he won’t be living down the “who’s your daddy” chants any time soon.