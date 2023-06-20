In professional wrestling, an untimely injury can ruin a push indefinitely; it happened to Finn Balor seven years ago after his match with Seth Rolllins at SummerSlam, to Tommaso Ciampa just after his loss to Austin Theory in a Harley Race-themed match for the United States Championship, and potentially happened to “The Visionary” too, when his Money in the Bank foe got the jump on him and sent him to the hospital after not one, not two, but three successful Coup de grâce attempts.

Unfortunately for WWE fans in Cleveland, they not only had to watch Rollins take not one but two sets of beatdowns in the opening segments of the show but were also treated to an impromptu edition of Miz TV, where Mike Mizanin decided to storm the ring and complain that he didn't get a title shot near his hometown.

“Enough, enough, about Seth ‘Freakin” Rollins and his problem, I want to talk about my problem! Seth ‘Freakin” Rollins promised an open challenge tonight, but he did not deliver,” Miz said. “See, I was going to accept that open challenge and become World Heavyweight Champion. I am worshipped like a god in this depressing h*ll hole, and I was going to give the people of Cleveland an opportunity to see one of their finest become champion; that can't happen now. So I'm going to issue my own open challenge right here, right now, to anyone in Cleveland 'cause I want everyone to see what a winner looks like amongst a crowd of losers.”

Unfortunately for Miz, ask, and you will receive, as after laying down a challenge for anyone in Cleveland to come to the ring and mix it up, who but his former friend Ciampa, finally back from a prolonged stay on IR, returned to pay his old pal a visit… and by visit, I mean he thoroughly kicked his behind like no one's business as the crowd cheered him on against the pride of Parma, Ohio. After 275 days away, Ciampa is back, and much like his long-time friend would say, sometimes in professional wrestling, if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself.

Tommaso Ciampa has a lot of lost time to make up for.

Catching up with WWE's media team after his impressive win over The Miz, Tommaso Ciampa addressed the cameras for the first time in nine months, and needless to say, he had plenty he wanted to get off of his chest.

“It feels good, I should say it feels great to be back, Ciampa said. Nine months, nine months it’s been since I walked out in front of those people, nine months since I stood here in front of this camera. And Mike went out there tonight and he told everybody that he was here to answer Seth’s open challenge, but he’s not the only one who had that intention because I’ve had my eyes on Seth’s gold ever since the first day he laid his hands on it. You wanna know what I want? Do you want to know what Tommaso Ciampa wants? I want it all!” Ciampa said.

“I want Monday Night RAW! I want SmackDown! I want every Premium Live Event! I want Money in the Bank, I want the briefcase! I want SummerSlam! I want Survivor Series! I want the Royal Rumble! I want to start at 1 and go to 30! I wanna go to WrestleMania, I want to be in the main event! I want to be the main attraction! I wanna be the guy that everybody talks about! I wanna be the household name! I want everybody, everybody all around the world to talk about Tommaso Ciampa, because I’m that d**n good. I’m that d**n good. I’m that d**n good on the microphone, I’m that d**n good in the ring, and last time, last time I was in the ring, last time I was on Monday Night RAW, I made a lot of mistakes; I had 275 days to think about every d**n mistake that I made. Sometimes, if you want to do things right, you have to do them yourself.”

Whoa, do it yourself, that's a pretty cool turn of phrase for a situation such as Ciampa's. Goodness, if only there was an acronym to make that fun-yet-funky phrase a bit easier to share, something like DI… Y. Wait, wasn't Ciampa in a tag team in NXT with Johnny Gargano called #DIY? Whoa, is he alluding to something, maybe that, in the not-too-distant future, fans could get #DIY versus Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn? Now that screams PWG-approved 5-star classic.