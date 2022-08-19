Toxic Attraction are perfect for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament

Shawn Michaels is having a very good week in the WWE Universe. He was promoted to Vice President of Talent Development Creative, watched NXT put up a huge viewership number for their Heatwave television special, and has watched his post-in-ring profile get elevated considerably as a result.

And yet, not one week into his new role, Michaels was dealt a tough hand when the duo of Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons, the pair of NXT performers afforded a spot in the tournament to decide the next WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, were both ruled out of competition due to a Dave Meltzer-reported concussion and a lack of “medically availability” for the forthcoming Toronto show.

Now, for a lesser creative mind, this would be a disaster – Michaels would scour the roster looking for a team to take Lyons and Stark’s spot, and at worst, a thrown-together duo of, like, Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan would be tasked with taking their place despite being opponents at Clash at the Castle. Fortunately, Michaels is a pro, and with a single 44-second video on Twitter, he swiftly shook up the status quo and make the SmackDown match against Natalya and Sonya DeVille very interesting indeed.

Shawn Michaels didn’t miss with his WWE Tag Team offering.

Where Adam Pierce, Vince McMahon, or even his old pal/current boss Paul “Triple H” Levesque would simply throw up a tweet with a custom graphic – which did happen, you can check it out here – HBK decided to begin this new era of NXT – NXT 3.0, if you will – with a video message on his Twitter to share the news about Stark and Lyons in front of the story before it became t0o rumor-y.

“Hello everybody, “Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels here. First of all, I want to thank everyone for making NXT Heatwave a huge success. However, it was not without its setbacks. Unfortunately, Zoey Stark sustained an injury during her NXT Women’s Championship match. It has also come to my attention that Nikkita Lyons is ‘Medically Unavailable.’ Therefore, after conferring with Adam Pierce, he and I have decided to replace those two ladies with the former NXT Tag Team Champions, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction. Ladies, good luck in tonight’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Tournament.”

Wow, spoken like a true leader, even if the video could have probably cut out at the 41-second mark before a production member told him they ‘got it.’ Fortunately, HBK responded to that critique in a very endearing way.

For the record…my job is just to announce the changes…somebody else supposed to be editing that stuff…I be doin my job!!!😂. #hbkdontedit — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 19, 2022

What? You don’t know Toxic Attraction? Well, you will soon, WWE fans.

2018 was a pretty big year for the women eventually known as Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.

The former officially made her professional debut wrestling as Avery Taylor, winning a tag team match with Katalina Perez over Ellie Taylor and Amy Rose, who you may know from her runs in Ring of Honor with La Faccion Ingobernable and Max the Impaler, and went on to perform in 93 more indie bouts for promotions like Evolve, GCW, and Shine before signing with the WWE and debuting in NXT in 2020.

And as for Dolin? Well, she was then known as Percilla Kelly, the former wife of AEW star Darby Allin, and actually made her WWE debut before 2020, where she lost to Deonna Purrazzo in the 2018 May Young Classic. Though that match didn’t secure her a long-term contract, Dolin went on to wrestle for MLW, AEW, Evolve, GCW, and Tokyo Joshi Pro-Wrestling before returning to The Fed again in 2021 under her current ring name. Though Dolin didn’t initially team with Jayne, as she initially competed with Cora Jade in the Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and then wrestled with Zayda Ramier, the duo quickly came under the management of Mandy Rose and rose to new heights. Officially debuting under the name Toxic Attraction on September 28th, 2021, the duo lost an NXT Women’s Tag Team Title match to then-champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark one month before they eventually won the straps at Halloween Havoc in a Triple Threat Scareway to Hell Ladder Match.

From there, TA held court over NXT with the same white-knuckled grip as their boss, winning six of their nine two-on-two tag matches, and holding the straps for 249 days over two reigns before they ultimately lost to the team of Jade and Roxanne Perez, and failed to three-peat in the Fatal Four Way Elimination Match on the first episode of NXT 2.0 of August, where Katana Chance and Kayden Carter ultimately pulled out the win.

Will the duo ultimately be able to best Nattie and Deville, who, coincidentally, is the former tag team partner of TA’s leader, Rose? Only time will tell, but of the options at his disposal, Michaels picked the right team for the job; the team who probably should have earned the spot in the tournament right from the jump.