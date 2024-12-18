The most shocking moment of WWE WrestleMania XL was when The Undertaker assisted Cody Rhodes, taking out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson during his match against Roman Reigns. However, Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed it took time to convince Undertaker to do it.

Speaking to the Roommates Show, Triple H said it took “forever” to convince The Undertaker to do the spot at WrestleMania XL. He claimed that it is normal for those spots to “come together at the tail-end” of the planning process.

“Rock had to call him; everyone had to call him to get him to finally acquiesce to do it,” WWE legend Triple H said.

Triple H continued by talking about how The Undertaker wanted to leave his Deadman persona behind once he retired from WWE. That is why he did not come out with his iconic cloak and hat. Instead, he showed up in jeans and a hoodie.

The Undertaker's spot at WWE WrestleMania XL

There were several options to confront The Rock at WrestleMania XL. Hearing the glass shatter and seeing “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was another option. Ultimately, it was The Undertaker who answered the call (or the bell).

First, John Cena came out to take out Solo Sikoa. The Rock's music then hit, resulting in a stare-down between the two former rivals. Despite his best efforts, Cena was quickly taken out by The Rock.

Seth Rollins then tried to enter the fray, coming out with his Shield entrance music. Reigns quickly discarded of him, hitting a Superman punch.

The Rock was then going to whip Rhodes with his Final Boss weight belt. That is when The Undertaker's gong hit, resulting in the WWE Universe going crazy. When the lights came back on, he was right behind The Rock and hit him with a Chokeslam.

It was a brief moment, but it helped secure Rhodes the win. He hit three Cross Rhodes on Reigns, winning the Undisputed WWE Championship and finally finishing the story.

The Undertaker has not been seen in WWE since. He rarely makes appearances on WWE TV these days. However, the night before WrestleMania XL began, he inducted Muhammad Ali into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The year prior, he made an appearance on Monday Night RAW's 30th anniversary show. He confronted LA Knight during a segment with Bray Wyatt. Additionally, he went to NXT to deliver a Chokeslam to Bron Breakker shortly after.

He is a legend of the business and has done it all. The Undertaker is a seven-time world champion in WWE and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.