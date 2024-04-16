While Drew McIntyre has said a lot about how hard it was to win the WWE Championship during the pandemic without any fans in attendance, The Undertaker also had his big moment, his final match in the Boneyard, in a pre-recorded manner, with the “Deadman” watching it back on a screen just like everyone else.
Now granted, fans have called the Boneyard match one of, if not the best cinematic match of all time, a perfect send-off to one of the all-time greats professional wrestling has ever produced, but getting that moment at a WrestleMania with no fans, especially when you are basically Mr. WrestleMania, must have sat weirdly in Mark Calaway's stomach, with the veteran grappler hinting at wanting to return to the ring pretty much since he rode off with his hand raised.
And yet, at WrestleMania 40, The Undertaker was given one final chance to Chokeslam a foe at the “Showcase of the Immortals” while some 70,000 fans cheered him on, a moment that put a visible smile on the “Deadman's” face.
Discussing what it was like to have another WrestleMania moment a few years after retiring, The Undertaker reveals that he is now content with calling it a career, as he was finally able to get a final pop from a white-hot crowd.
“Here's the coolest thing about the whole week. I've only shared this, until now, with Michelle [Undertaker's wife Michelle McCool]. Something happened. I have been struggling with it since I retired,” The Undertaker explained on Six Feet Under via Fightful. “This weekend gave me closure. It really did. It was fun. Obviously, it was fun. Doing this for as long as I have and being involved and how important that storyline was and is. When it was over and I was running out of the building, I'm like, ‘I'm good now.' I don't know if I needed…my last match was the Boneyard with nobody there. It was a moment of clarity that I had. ‘I'm okay now.' Not saying I wouldn't do something like that in the future, but I don't have that feeling in my chest like I've had since I retired like I hadn't come to peace with it. I knew, just like I knew it was over in the Boneyard match at four in the morning. I'm good. I had no clue, but I knew once it was done, ‘You're good. It's time to flip the page and go to the next chapter.' It was such a cool weekend all around and then to have closure to the wrestling part of my career, it was cool. It was a great feeling. It's an amazing feeling because I don't have that pressure now. It's been difficult the last couple of years. I was out there, and what a moment to have. I can close this book.”
You know what? Good for The Undertaker, as it must have been hard to work his final match without fans over multiple takes, with the match looking more like a movie than his typically ominous efforts. And the craziest part? It almost didn't happen, as the spot came together very late in the process.
The Undertaker reveals how his WrestleMania 40 spot came together.
Now, for fans in the know, The Undertaker's spot at WrestleMania 40 was actually going to be filled by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, with The Undertaker getting the late call when the two sides couldn't agree on a number that worked for the appearance. Discussing how his appearance came together, The Undertaker explained how it all happened, and where he heard he was WrestleMania bound once more.
“It happened pretty spontaneously. We got to Philadelphia on Wednesday. I got a call on Tuesday from Triple H. ‘Hey, a lot of things are going on, and a lot of thoughts are being put into this. Would you want to be part of it?' ‘If it works and if I can be a help, I don't know how, but if I can help, fine, whatever you guys need. Just let me know,'” The Undertaker expressed via Fightful. “‘We don't have anything yet, we're just putting ideas together.' I don't hear anything else until Thursday. I get a text from Michael Hayes. ‘We're coming up with some ideas.' ‘Cool, let me know.' That was it. I'm at the One Deadman Show. I get a text from Paul Heyman. ‘Interesting.' I told Paul originally, ‘This isn't about me. If the guys want me involved in it, whatever I can do, let me know. If they don't, it ain't going to hurt my feelings. I'm good. Don't feel like there is any pressure.' It had gone back and forth. I get a text during Sunday, and that's when you see me get up. At that point, I knew there was a good chance.”
Would it have been cooler to see the “Texas Rattlesnake” hit a Stunner on The Rock one last time? You bet, but hey, in the end, The Undertaker got his big spot, looking like he's still got it, and can ride off into the sunset of more One Deadman Shows in the future. In the end, that old wrestling adage appears to be true: always bring your gear to a wrestling event, as you never know when you might need it.