A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

Where, oh where, has Becky Lynch been on Raw? It’s a worthwhile question to ask, as, after losing the WWE Tag Team Championship belt on RAW and then being double-crossed by Trish Stratus in the ring, fans haven’t seen heads or tails of the seven-time champion.

Heading to the back in the hopes of finding out, Cathy Kelley caught up with Stratus to know if she had any insight into Lynch’s whereabouts, which, ironically enough, she did. Unfortunately, the news wasn’t particularly good.

“Why she’s not… why she’s not here?” Stratus asked. “And oh, you don’t know, though. I have a little secret. Yeah, you see, Becky Lynch isn’t doing so good. She confided in me, since she got so close to me, she opened up, and she told me she’s having a hard time with the pressure of being on the top of the women’s division. Being ‘The Man’ and being a mom, it’s just been too much for her.

“And listen, I understand, because I’m a mom as well, and I have two children and a plethora of other things. But I’m thriving. Becky? Not so much. And, you know, I watch her, and I see her cracking, I can see the pressure crumbling, and I just decided I have to take her out of her misery. So really, what she needs to be doing is staying at home saying, ‘thank you, Trish.'”

Oh no, is Lynch thinking of hanging up her boots forever? Or maybe she’s just waiting out her contract before she can leave for AEW?

… no, Lynch is simply biding her time before she can get one over on Stratus and send her back to retirement in Canada, where she belongs.

Trish Stratus hopes to see Victoria in the WWE Hall of Fame next.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While Trish Stratus is more or less operating as an active wrestler in WWE right now, appearing on shows each week to mostly talk smack on Lynch and Lita, some may forget that she’s been in the WWE Hall of Fame for over half a decade, as she was inducted all the way back in 2013.

Discussing her own experience with Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick on After the Bell, Stratus was asked who she would like to see immortalized alongside her forever in the Hall and named after a former Superstar that may get overlooked from time to time: Victoria.

“We bring Victoria in, different angle, we’re going to go hardcore,” Stratus said via Fightful. “We’re going to show that we can get crazy and take a chair shot. Taking one chair shot, it had to get cleared, it was a big deal. Now, it’s like there are 17 chair shots in one women’s match. We did that.”

When Graves agreed, complementing Victoria for her in-ring work, Stratus agreed.

“But not in the Hall of Fame talk,” Stratus noted. “We were right there. We were there when fans were at the point of, ‘I think we’re digging this, women can wrestle. Cool. I’ll watch. I won’t go to the bathroom during this segment,’ and they would tune in. Victoria and I knew, ‘We got them now.’ They’re giving us characters and storyline development and we’re actually going to have a (video) package before we go out and wrestle. We didn’t have that before. Now, we get it, just like the guys. Victoria was there and we were at that moment where we turned the corner for women’s wrestling where, ‘Now, this is an acceptable part of the show,’ and we’re going to take it to another level and go hardcore and do stuff that you didn’t see the women do. We killed our bodies doing it. I find it so crazy that she is so underrated, under recognized. How many times are we going to have a Hall of Fame? I love Torrie Wilson and Stacy Keibler, but this is a wrestling (company), I know we don’t say ‘wrestling,’ for some reason, I don’t know why, I am a wrestler and we work for World Wrestling Entertainment, I’d like to see a wrestler maybe get into the Hall of Fame next like Victoria. Maybe I’m crazy.”

Stratus, you aren’t crazy, you’re right on the money; WWE literally has the word “wrestling” in the title, and of the female wrestlers of that era, Victoria was certainly one of the best. If she can drum up some support and get a few more fans in her corner, maybe Stratus can be the person to give the speech before Victoria takes to the microphone and accepts her induction.