After turning on Becky Lynch, Lita, and basically every other member of the WWE Universe who believed in her, Trish Stratus had a lot of explaining to do on Raw, where she was given a segment to basically use as she so pleased. Unsurprisingly – this is Heel Trish, after all – Stratus had a ton to say, and needless to say, it’s must-consume content for those who have any vested interest in the next month or so of WWE’s programming.

“We’re gonna start with a little history lesson here, kids,” Stratus began. “When I first came to the WWE, women’s wrestling was a joke. And I proceeded to single-handedly change everything. I brought credibility to a non-existent women’s division and I know some of you are going to say ‘it was Trish and Lita,’ no no, there was no we, it was me. I was the women’s division, I was the trailblazer. I was the first woman to main event RAW and I was the first person to make you people give a crap about the women’s division.

“Without me, there would be no women’s revolution and certainly no women in the main event of WrestleMania. When Becky, Charlotte and Ronda were wrestling in the main event of WrestleMania, you guys were chanting ‘this is awesome.’ What you should have been chanting was ‘thank you, Trish.’ Because I changed everything, you know it. But you wouldn’t believe that if you listen to Becky Lynch. See, Becky Lynch would have you believe that the woman’s revolution started with the four ‘horseladies.’ That they broke boundaries. That they made people care about the woman’s division again. Well that statement, like you Becky, is a joke. And I sat back for a long while and I let it slide, and, you know, I get trying to sell yourself, call yourself ‘The Man,’ bragging about your accomplishments and go on with your bad self, but after a while I was, like, ‘wait, does she actually believe her own hype?’ I was like ‘I need to find out,’ so I popped in here and I buddied up with old Becks and do you know what? Not once did Becky say thank you for opening the door for me. Not once did she say, ‘than you for everything, I would be nothing without you. And not once did she say ‘thank you, Trish.’

“But that Becky, I’ve gotta give it to her, she’s very convincing. She convinced even Lita, I mean, Lita was eating out of the palm of her hands when only one year earlier she was calling her out, but there she was at WrestleMania, dancing down the aisle as Becky’s little sidekick. Trish Stratus is nobody’s sidekick. This? Not a sidekick,”

Whoa, while it was abundantly clear that Stratus was turning heel once she attacked Lynch at the end of their WWE Woman’s Tag Team Championship match against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan, did anyone expect the purveyor of the Chick Kick to get so downright vicious in her teardown of Lynch, who, famously, wasn’t going to be at RAW, as she noted on Twitter. Goodness, you don’t know the half of it, as Stratus not only wasn’t done but had some pretty incredible assertions she wanted to share before her allotted time was done.

Trish Stratus boldly declares herself the GOAT of WWE.

After thoroughly embarrassing Lynch, Stratus turned her attention a bit more broadly, announcing that not only did she attack Lita on RAW before her match with Morgan and Rodriguez, but also her standing within the WWE Universe as a whole.

“It was getting a little sad, even a little embarrassing, so I had to take Lita out of the picture to put her out of her misery, yeah, I did that, just to be clear because you guys are a bit slower, I did that. I took out Lita, yeah,” Stratus announced. “And the reason I needed Lita out of the picture is because I needed it to be crystal clear that the person who screwed Becky Lynch out of her titles was me. And then Becky, Becky, do you remember that moment when you, like, put your arm around me and said in your stupid little accent ‘god try Trish, we’ll get them next time, friend?’ Becky, I am not your friend and there will be no next time and I made a point that very moment that I was gonna make everything right and I took out ‘The Man’ just like that.

“Oh you guys don’t like that? You don’t like that? Guess what? I don’t care because I wasn’t about to let Becky Lynch or any of you rewrite history. I am not a nostalgia act, I am not your childhood fantasy, and I sure as hell am nobody’s sidekick. I am the greatest of all time and I am the single most important figure in the history of WWE and I am here to make sure none of you forget it.”

Is Stratus actually the GOAT of WWE? Most people probably wouldn’t say so, but after listening to her spout her case for the better part of five minutes, it’s clear she thinks so, which is a scary proposition for any Superstar, especially one as experienced as Stratus.