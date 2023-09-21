Since transitioning from full-time wrestler to full-time producer, Tyson Kidd has worked with many, if not most of the WWE Universe in a backstage, behind-the-scenes capacity.

From producing matches, to providing advice, to even inviting Superstar to his home to work alongside his wife Natalya in a sort of Hart Dungeon 2.0, if Kidd endorses a wrestler as being good in the ring or a good leader in the locker room, then they are probably among the best of the best WWE has to offer.

Appearing on the final episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Kidd decided to hand out one such endorsement to none other than Angelo Dawkins, to be exact, who he feels is a performer who delivers the good both as a singles performer and as the leader in the locker room.

“He’s put so much work in. I will never take any credit for anybody’s hard work,” Tyson Kidd told Ryan Satin via Fightful. “He’s put in so much hard work, and it’s a great energy to be around. Not only does he put in the work for himself, but when he’s there, he keeps the energy really high for everybody else. He’s a leader, he’s absolutely a leader. He continues to prove that week after week. He’ll be on the road, he’ll be at live events, and he’ll still come to the ring, which is at least 90 minutes from him,”

Become a member of the STACHE CLUB! 🚨 Get exclusive Stache Club Wrestling content, quizzes, merch drops, videos and more delivered right to your inbox with the Stache Club Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Often viewed by fans as the “other” member of the Street Profits, the Marty Jenetty to Montez Ford's Shawn Michaels, if you will, Dawkins has grown leaps and bounds as a performer for the WWE in 2023, with the Fairfield, Ohio native securing the pin and the win for his team in their Fatal Four-way match at WrestleMania 39.

And the best part? With a faction rapidly forming centered around Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits, maybe Dawkins will be afforded a few more chances to show off his in-ring abilities as a member of the WWE Universe to fans who still aren't convinced.

Tyson Kidd reflects on his time working with Bryan Danielson.

Elsewhere during his appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Tyson Kidd reflected on his time in the ring with Bryan Danielson, whom he wrestled in WWE and on the indies during international tours with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

While Kidd never got to feud with Danielson like he may have liked – though he did take part in a very viral moment with Natalya centered around the “American Dragon” – he enjoyed wrestling with and against the 28-time champion during their shared time in the ring.

“My whole second tour of New Japan was Bryan and I in tags,” Bryan Danielson said via Fightful. “We would do tags, six-man, and eight-man tags. Liger, same thing, he would come to back, ‘Perfect, every night so good.' I was like, ‘Teaming with Bryan is about as easy as it gets. This is easy.' He makes my job so easy, and it was fun.”

Discussing their shared time in WWE, Kidd noted that he largely wrestled the “American Dragon” on Saturday Morning Slam and thus took part in goofier, more kid-friendly matches as opposed to the sort of hard-hitting, bone-breaking contests that Danielson built his name on. Though these may not have been the matches he was hoping to wrestle against Danielson, in the end, Kidd remembers the matches fondly.

“What I always laugh so hard about that match is, it has to be the funniest or worst use of Kane's entrance and pyro of all-time,” Kidd noted. “We used it out of like the airplane, and it goes into an airplane spin. That distracted me, and Bryan hit me with an airplane spin. He's dizzy too, so he misses a dropkick in the corner where I'm nowhere near there. I remember Bryan laughing so hard. That was in Buffalo, and this fan has a giant sign saying, ‘Tyson Kidd is a workhorse.' We get to the back, and Bryan was laughing so hard and was like, ‘Not tonight. Not tonight you're not' because we were in this comedy match. He's laughing and is all, ‘You really let that guy down tonight.”

After suffering his own career-threatening injury that almost put an end to his professional wrestling career in the middle of his prime, Danielson was able to do what Kidd never could and return to the ring for a second shot at living his dream. Though they no longer work for the same company, based on his conversation with Satin, it's clear Kidd remains very much a fan of the “American Dragon.”