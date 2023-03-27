My name is Dante Turo, and I am the Long-Form Manager at ClutchPoints. I am also the co-host of Stache Club Wrestling with John Eccles! You can check out our podcast and weekly wrestling quiz and prediction videos on our YouTube StacheClubWrestling!

There have been rumors of WWE splitting up both the WWE and Universal Championships for quite some time now. The world championship picture has been lackluster over the last year since Roman Reigns unified both championships at WrestleMania 38. Not many main event-level superstars have been given opportunities to fight for those belts due to Roman Reigns’ lighter work schedule. With that said, there are certainly too many talented superstars on the roster for WWE to have only one world championship.

That can all change after WrestleMania this weekend. Whether Cody Rhodes or Roman Reigns walks out of WrestleMania as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, WWE may finally decide to split the championships. If WWE splits both of their world championships, they can return to having one title on Raw and Smackdown, the way it should’ve always been. Roman Reigns unifying both championships was excellent at the time because it cemented him as an all-time great. But since he isn’t on weekly television and rarely defends the titles, other superstars have suffered from a lack of opportunities.

Not only should WWE split both of their world championships, but they should also introduce a brand new championship. Let’s be honest; it’s pretty ridiculous that the only difference between the WWE and Universal Championships is their color. It is very unoriginal and not creative whatsoever. Fans aren’t asking for the most magnificent-looking belt in the world but something better than a copy-and-paste title with red or blue colors. It would be fantastic if WWE decided to bring back the World Heavyweight Championship, but fans shouldn’t get their hopes up. Due to the general uniform design of all other world titles in WWE, the chances of the big gold belt returning are slim.

Nevertheless, fans can expect a new championship to be introduced shortly after WrestleMania. According to WrestleVotes, Triple H has approved a new World Championship belt, which will be introduced soon.

“There’s a new belt. I don’t know for sure if it’s getting a new name. I don’t know if one of the titles is going away, but there’s a new belt that WWE has had made and the decision-makers have approved. Like, if they wanted to introduce it on TV tomorrow, they could. Those boxes are checked.”

If a world championship is being replaced, I imagine it would be the Universal Championship. The company can’t get rid of the WWE Championship for obvious reasons. That means that the Universal Championship would be the odd man out. According to Fight Fans, Triple H is not a fan of the Universal Championship and has been looking to get rid of it.

“HHH suggested retiring the [Universal] Championship at one time; he really doesn’t like the title.”

When Triple H took over creative, he was left to decide what to do with both titles. There was no proper direction of what was to come after Roman Reigns unified both titles at WrestleMania last year. WWE had no idea how long Roman Reigns would hold both titles or if he would defend them separately.

According to WrestleVotes, Triple H plans to have both world titles separated by SummerSlam this year.

“This is the final mess, and you really can call it a mess. This is the final obstacle and the new team is working to overcome that. There was never a plan when Roman Reigns won the titles a year ago. Triple H was handed this mess, by SummerSlam, there’s gonna be two titles.”

Personally, I would love it if WWE brought back the big gold belt. The fans love and dearly miss the World Heavyweight Championship. It shouldn’t matter whether the belt matches the look of the other world championship or not. The World Heavyweight Championship is a prestigious title with a lot of history behind it. The belt has such a good look, and it would be amazing to see the title return to WWE.

It would also make sense if WWE retired the Universal Championship if Roman Reigns loses at WrestleMania. Roman Reigns is by far the greatest Universal Champion of all time. No superstar will ever come close to matching his 900+ day title reign. The Universal Championship belongs to Roman Reigns, and it would be odd to see another superstar with the title.

Triple H has his hands full with these world championships. It seems like fans will know sooner than later what WWE will do with both titles.

