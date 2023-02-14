With the full roster of WWE 2K23 now revealed, let’s take a look at the wrestlers who are making their debuts and returns in WWE 2K23.

WWE 2K23 Roster: Wrestler Debuts and Returns in WWE 2K23

With a roster that allegedly is going to be bigger than WWE 2K22’s, there are a lot of new additions in the WWE 2K23. While there are still wrestlers that are awaiting their reveals through the upcoming DLCs, here are the ones that have been confirmed to be available to play at launch. In total, we expect that the WWE 2K23 will have a lot of new wrestlers, enough to surpass WWE 2K22 even when considering members of the roster who have since been removed.

WWE 2K23 Roster Debuts

Aliyah Bad Bunny Bronn Breakker Brutus Creed Carmelo Hayes Cora Jade Ezekiel Gigi Dolin Grayson Waller Jacy Jane Julius Creed Kayden Carter Madcapp Moss Nikkita Lyons Reggie Ridge Holland Roxanne Perez Scarlett (was a manager in WWE 2K22, now playable) Shanky Solo Sikoa Veer Mahaan Zoey Stark

WWE 2K23 Roster Returns

Brie Bella (last seen: WWE 2K20) Bruno Sammartino (last seen: WWE 2K14) Cody Rhodes (last seen as Stardust: WWE 2K17, last seen as Cody Rhodes: WWE 2K15) Kurt Angle (last seen: WWE 2K20) Lita (last seen: WWE 2K20) Molly Holly (last seen: WWE 2K20) Nikki Bella (last seen: WWE 2K20) Noam Dar (last seen: WWE 2K20) Queen Zelina (last seen: WWE 2K20)

There are still a couple of notable omissions from WWE 2K23’s roster, but we’re really expecting more to come through DLCs in the following months. With that being said, expect this list to continue to expand as we go nearer to the WWE 2K23 release date in March, and even after the release as updates would undoubtedly add more characters to play with, one way or another.