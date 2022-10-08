‘Yeah’: Max Durpi officially changes his name back to LA Knight in WWE

After officially breaking through the cracks of his previous facade to reveal the leather jackets and Dr. Dre-style “West Coast Whistle” underneath, Max Dupri officially left Max Dupri in the past to give fans what they want: LA Knight, yeah.

Taking part in a surprise segment that saw the “Namer of Dummies” lay out the duo of Mansoor and Mace as his maybe-still sister Maxxine Dupri watched on, Knight took issue with being called by his former name and cut one of those good old-fashioned promos that fans of the man fka Eli Drake have seriously missed since he was trapped under the well-fitted suits and unsettling eye contacts of a severely misplaced gimmick.

“Do not call me that name again,” Knight said to Maxxine. “I gave you and them gold, and y’all turned it to trash. And you think I’m just going to hang out here and be something I’m not? Nah nah! I’m not Max, what I am, who I am? LA Knight, yeah!”

As Knight walked out of frame, the crowd went wild with joy, which is a similarly loud but very different reaction to what he was used to when Dupri first debuted on national television. With a match booked for the post-Extreme Rules fallout edition of SmackDown against Mansoor, fans of WWE proper who don’t typically watch NXT, Impact, or any of Knight’s other previous promotions will finally get to see what the former Million Dollar Champion brings to the ring as a wrestler, instead of just a goofy presence who acts foolishly outside of it.