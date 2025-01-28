WWE's Monday Night Raw delivered not only high-flying action but also an unexpected dose of hip-hop royalty when the show hit Atlanta. The crowd at State Farm Arena was packed with some of the biggest names in the rap game, including hometown legends Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Quavo, Killer Mike, and Lil Yachty, per TMZ. These rap icons made their presence felt throughout the night, adding a layer of star power to the already electric atmosphere.

Hip-Hop Meets Wrestling

The night began with several of these rap stars making cameos in the audience, but it wasn’t just a casual watch party for these music moguls. Lil Yachty got into the action with The New Day’s Xavier Woods, after wearing a “The New Day sucks” shirt, which quickly led to a playful confrontation. The rivalry was lighthearted, but it added a touch of flair to the event. Yachty wasn’t alone in the front row as several of his peers, including Quavo and 2 Chainz, made their way into the mix, creating a lively spectacle that fans could not ignore.

For the most part, WWE kept things family-friendly throughout the event, but there was a noticeable shift during the Netflix debut of Monday Night Raw. The night's special guest, Travis Scott, made waves by escorting Jey Uso to the ring. While Scott didn't compete, his presence was undeniable, especially when he decided to light up a blunt during the show. The move left some fans buzzing at home, but WWE’s Triple H took it in stride, brushing it off with a laugh.

While the night's wrestling action continued, the star-studded crowd remained front and center. A singles match between Rey Mysterio and Georgia’s own Xavier Woods provided the night’s highlight. Woods, who had mentioned earlier that his family would be in attendance, made sure to greet them in the front row. To his surprise, they all sported “New Day sucks” shirts, joining Yachty in showing their allegiance. Mysterio ultimately secured the win, but not before celebrating with Woods' family and slipping on a “New Day sucks” shirt himself.

A Star-Studded WWE Night

While the rap legends took the spotlight, the night saw even more excitement from other celebrity guests. Grammy-winning duo Killer Mike and 2 Chainz also showed their faces in the crowd, adding to the high-profile nature of the event. 2 Chainz, in particular, is no stranger to the world of wrestling, having made appearances at WrestleMania 40, further solidifying his love for the sport.

The biggest surprise of the night came from Kai Cenat, who received an invite to the Royal Rumble. Cenat was given a front-row spot and an unforgettable opportunity to make an entrance in front of the sold-out crowd. Pat McAfee invited him to the prestigious event, adding a little extra excitement to an already wild evening.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul made his own announcement, revealing that he would be entering the 30-man Royal Rumble match. With a world title shot on the line at WWE’s Show of Shows, Paul’s declaration set the stage for an intense battle ahead.

WWE’s Monday Night Raw in Atlanta truly lived up to its reputation for delivering thrilling wrestling, but it also showcased the strong bond between hip-hop and the world of sports entertainment. A night filled with star power, unexpected moments, and plenty of drama, it was clear that Atlanta had one for the books.