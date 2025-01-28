The voice cast of Disney+'s new animated Marvel series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man includes a former W WE Champion, Big E.

The news broke on X, formerly Twitter, creator Jeff Trammell revealed that WWE's Big E has a role in Your Fiendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. He recalled his first recording session, during which he was still wearing a neck brace for his injuries suffered in WWE.

Shortly after, Big E responded and finally broke his silence on the development. He revealed that sitting on the news has been hard, but he can finally talk about it.

“Sitting on this news has been a task!” Big E's post began. “Incredibly excited to voice a character in YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN!”

It is still unclear who the former WWE Champion is voicing in the series. However, this is the latest role in his acting career, which he has been setting up for years.

From 2019-21, Big E had a lead role in the Adult Swim series Lazor Wulf. Two seasons were produced during its run before it was canceled.

Additionally, he had a small role in the Peacock series Laid, starring Stephanie Hsu. He played Stu Jackward, one of Hsu's ex-boyfriends who is a professional baseball player.

What is Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man?

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is the latest animated Marvel series on Disney+. It is an origin story for Peter Parker/Spider-Man set in an alternate timeline.

Instead of being mentored by Tony Stark/Iron Man, Peter meets Norman Osborn in the series. He also meets Harry Osborn, Norman's son.

Hudson Thames voices Peter after playing him in What If? Additionally, Colman Domingo stars as Norman Osborn. Eugene Biyrd, Kari Washington, Grace Song, and Zeno Robinson also star in it. Additionally, Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock/Daredevil, stars in the series as well.

Former WWE Champion Big E

Big E has been out of action in WWE since March 2022. He suffered a scary neck injury during a match and has not been in the ring since. It is unclear if he will ever return to action.

He first joined WWE's developmental brand, Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), which would later become NXT. He then joined the main roster in 2012. Big E was Dolph Ziggler and AJ Lee's enforcer during the early part of his career.

Shortly after, Big E won the Intercontinental Championship. He would hold it for over 160 days before losing it to “Bad News” Barrett (aka Wade Barrett).

In 2014, Big E formed the New Day stable with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. They remained together for a decade before Big E was recently kicked out of the group. Woods and Kingston turned heel and subsequently turned on the former Intercontinental Champion.

In 2021, he won the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. He later cashed in his title match against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, winning his first world championship. Big E would hold the championship until January 1, 2022, at the Day 1 PLE. He lost it to Brock Lesnar in a fatal five-way match that also featured Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Lashley.