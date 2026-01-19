Since his return last year after WWE WrestleMania 41, Aleister Black became a regular face on the Friday night SmackDown roster. Turning heel on R-Truth and Damian Priest, Black even joined forces with Zelina Vega to become an on-screen pair. However, Black has been missing from in action since his recent match against Priest on SmackDown.

Earlier this year, on the Jan. 2, 2026, episode of SmackDown, Priest defeated Black in a violent ambulance match. With him now gone for almost a few weeks, a latest report has emerged on the former AEW star's status. According to a new report from PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, Black has been sidelined from in-ring action as a way to sell the result of his Ambulance Match. It was also further reported that the current hiatus was planned, and he remains with the company.

Later, Dave Meltzer of WON, in his daily updates, shared a more detailed update on his absence. Black reportedly sustained a broken tailbone during the match. The original plan was always for him go on a break after the match. Despite the hiatus and the broken tailbone injury, it is believed to be a minor one.

Aleister Black addresses his on-screen partnership with Zelina Vega in WWE

Last year, while speaking to Bleacher Report, Aleister Black opened up about his on-screen partnership with Zelina Vega.

“Back in 2020, a couple of months before I left, we started running the installments of the Dark Father character,” he said. “There was an actual plan to align my wife with me initially and we actually shot some test vignettes at one point. It was something that was supposed to happen and obviously I went elsewhere, did what I did there and came back. It was a topic of conversation that was immediately had between writers and Triple H and initially it was ‘We'll see.' Then it was, ‘I don't think that's a good idea,' and then, ‘You know what, no, I think we should do it.' It was at the right time, I guess.”