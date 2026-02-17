One day after getting surgery for her finger injury, WWE Superstar Bianca Belair provided fans with an update on her recovery process.

Belair took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, by posting a series of videos of her doing physical therapy the day after the surgery.

Bianca Belair is now beginning physical therapy after undergoing finger surgery

“7 am therapy,” she wrote over the video, “1st day after surgery… Now why [does] it have to be at 7 am?!!”

When will Bianca Belair return to WWE from her injury?

It's unknown when Belair will be able to return from her injury. She has not competed in a match since WrestleMania 41 in April 2025.

However, she did make a brief return before the second-ever Evolution PLE in July. She served as the special guest referee of a match between her two former tag team partners, Jade Cargill and Naomi.

It was recently reported that Belair was expected to be back in time for WrestleMania 42. Given that she just got surgery, it's unknown if that will impact her return timeline.

WrestleMania 42 will take place from Apr. 18 to 19 and will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the second year in a row.

Fans have been waiting several months for Belair to come back, presumably to feud with Cargill, who's the reigning Women's Champion on Friday Night SmackDown.

With the Elimination Chamber coming up and a few open spots, perhaps Belair could make her return and compete in the match. There is also a chance that she ends up missing WrestleMania.

Either way, she appears to be on the mend after getting surgery. Barring any setbacks, Belair should be able to come back at some point in 2026. Whenever she does, it will add much-needed depth to the women's division.