Fans have been waiting almost a year for Bianca Belair's return from her finger injury, but it now appears she will need surgery, putting her WWE WrestleMania 42 status into question after previous reports suggested she'd be good to go.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, to announce that she was getting “finger surgery tomorrow,” that being Monday, Feb. 16.

Bianca Belair announced she will be undergoing finger surgery tomorrow. (IG) pic.twitter.com/N39iGUE36X — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 16, 2026

WWE fans will have to continue monitoring Belair's updates. Hopefully, the surgery is successful, and she is able to get back in the ring sooner rather than later.

When will Bianca Belair return to WWE from her finger injury?

It's unknown when Belair intends to return to WWE from her injury. She suffered it at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada, during a match against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky.

She would return a few months later, before Evolution in June 2025. Belair served as the special guest referee in a match between Jade Cargill and Naomi, her two former tag team partners.

Since then, fans have patiently awaited her return. Belair is one of the top Superstars on the roster, and her presence has been missed.

Unfortunately, WWE is dealing with injuries to some of its top stars. Seth Rollins has been out for months with a shoulder injury, and Bron Breakker recently suffered a hernia, resulting in surgery.

Ideally, WWE would like to have all of them (including Belair) for WrestleMania 42, which returns to Las Vegas for the second year in a row.

Belair has been a mainstay of WrestleMania since her main roster call-up. Before her WrestleMania 41 loss to Sky, Belair was undefeated at the event (with the exception of her losing effort in a battle royal at WrestleMania 34 in 2018).

Throughout her career, Belair has won the Women's Championship twice, and she is a former SmackDown Women's Champion. Belair has won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice, holding it with Cargill and Naomi. She also won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble.