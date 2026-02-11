Injured and absent from in-ring action since WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Bianca Belair has been away from wrestling for nearly a year now. Although she returned for a one-time appearance as a special guest referee for Jade Cargill vs. Naomi at Evolution 2025, fans now eagerly await her comeback.

Recently, Self Made reported that, as per their WWE sources, Belair is expected to be on this year's WrestleMania. However, her involvement in the show remains a mystery as Self Made's sources declined to comment on her WrestleMania 42 capacity.

Shortly after, Bodyslam noted that “The EST” is currently listed internally in WWE without a return date. However, the Stamford-based promotion believes she will be involved at WrestleMania 42.

Belair suffered a broken finger injury during her triple threat match at WrestleMania 42 against IYO Sky and Rhea Ripley. The injury emerged as worse than expected, as it affected her knuckle, resulting in massive swelling. Recovering, Belair is expected to be back within the next few months, as per the reports.

Bianca Belair comments on the severity of her injury

A few months ago, during an appearance on BET's 106 & Sports, Belair discussed her injury and opened up on the severity of it. Addressing her broken finger and knuckle, Belair dropped more details on it.

“I broke my knuckle, I broke the joint,” Belair revealed. “It's something that I thought was going to be a very straightforward eight-12 weeks [until I returned], [but] it's been almost six months at this point.”

“It's been a crazy journey,” Belair continued. “Being an athlete, having an injury, you rely on your body, and now my body's not doing what it's supposed to do.”