Most fans were not expecting Brock Lesnar to squash John Cena in their match at WWE's Wrestlepalooza PLE.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (per Cultaholic Wrestling), WWE is “all about making Lesnar as strong as possible.” A dominant showing against Cena was one way of doing that.

Per the report, “They are spending a ton to get Lesnar and the idea is to make him a monster and have someone slay the monster.”

This should come as no surprise to fans. WWE has always wanted to present Lesnar strong. He was already an established star when he broke The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.

Brock Lesnar dominated John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza

Lesnar and Cena had their first singles match in several years at Wrestlepalooza. They opened the show, and it was a dominant performance by Lesnar.

It didn't even take nine minutes for Lesnar to pin Cena. He had his former advocate, Paul Heyman, introduce him before the bell rang.

The match resembled their clash at the 2014 SummerSlam. Lesnar made kids in the crowd cry as their childhood hero was demolished.

Now, Cena will face AJ Styles in a much-requested match at Crown Jewel. After that, it is unclear who he will face. He only has a handful of dates left on his farewell tour.

After December 2025, Cena will no longer be a WWE competitor. He will retire from in-ring competition after his last match at the December edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.

As for Lesnar, it appears he is back in WWE for the long haul. He made his return to WWE at the 2025 SummerSlam PLE after a two-year hiatus. During his time away, he was named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Lesnar is now back in full swing. His next feud is unclear. However, it is clear they are building him up to be beaten by a rising star.