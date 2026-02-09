After it was reported that WWE's Bron Breakker suffered a hernia and needed surgery, more context regarding the length of his hiatus for the injury has been revealed.

PWInsider reported that Breakker did, in fact, suffer a hernia, and he underwent surgery to repair it. He is not “off the road” while recovering, and there is “currently no timetable for his return at this moment.”

So, he is out of action indefinitely. This is big news, as Breakker was being positioned for a big spot heading into WrestleMania 42.

According to PWInsider's report, Breakker got hurt during the Feb. 2, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW when flipping the announcer's table.

Will Bron Breakker miss WWE WrestleMania 42 with his hernia injury?

Luckily, hernias can take “anywhere from 4 to 6 weeks” to recover from, as Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said in his report. That means he should be okay for WrestleMania 42.

All signs point to Breakker feuding with Seth Rollins heading into WrestleMania 42. Rollins suffered his own injury at Crown Jewel in October 2025.

This forced a creative pivot for WWE. Rollins was the leader of the Vision faction, which also features Paul Heyman and Bronson Reed. Breakker kicked Rollins out of the group after his injury, and the Vision has since enlisted Logan Paul and Austin Theory.

Eventually, Breakker and Rollins will have to have a match. WrestleMania 42 would be a natural time for it, if they are both healthy enough to go.

At just 28 years old, Breakker is one of WWE's top rising stars. He's only been with the company for a little under five years. In that span, he has already established himself as one of the faces of the company.

Breakker had a dominant run in NXT before joining the main roster. He had a 362-day reign as NXT Champion before losing it to Carmelo Hayes. He won the title twice while in NXT.

In 2024, Breakker joined the main roster, immediately making an impact. He won the Intercontinental Championship a few months into his main roster run. Breakker would lose it to Jey Uso before winning it back the following month. He would lose it a second time to Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41.