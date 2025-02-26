Following reports of her contract expiring and WWE exit, Carmella has broken her silence and promised to spill her side of the story soon.

She took to her Instagram Stories to discuss the matter. Carmella appreciates the fans and friends who have reached out during the time. She will take to a podcast later in the week to say even more about the situation. Carmella has “a lot to say.”

“I know there's a lot of questions and uncertainty around everything,” she said. “I will be going o na podcast later this week, answering some of those questions, and telling my side because I have a lot to say about this situation.”

Her response comes soon after reports surfaced that Carmella's WWE contract expired, and she made her exit from the company.

It is a loaded situation. Carmella has been on maternity leave since March 2023. Nearly two years later, her contract expiration was reported, putting an end to her 12-year tenure with the company.

She is also married to current NXT commentator Corey Graves. Perhaps his recent social media outburst played a part in Carmella's WWE exit. He recently expressed his displeasure with being moved to NXT, and it was reportedly a real rant. It is unknown if that played any impact on his wife's departure.

Carmella's WWE career before her exit

Carmella joined WWE in 2013. Prior to her wrestling career, she was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Lakers.

Her WWE career began in NXT. She remained there until 2016, when she was called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown.

She quickly won the SmackDown Women's Championship after winning the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Carmella held on to her Money in the Bank contract for nearly 300 days before cashing in on Charlotte Flair. She won the SmackDown Women's Championship and held it for over 130 days before dropping it Flair.

Throughout the rest of her career, Carmella won the Women's Tag Team Championship once with Zelina Vega. She also won the 24/7 Championship four times.

During the early part of her career, Carmella also appeared in several episodes of Total Divas, becoming a main cast member in the seventh and ninth seasons. She would also appear in another WWE reality series, Total Bellas, in 2019. She and her husband would get their own series. Corey & Carmella aired in 2022.

Towards the end of her WWE career, Carmella qualified for the 2023 Women's Elimination Chamber match. She was the first one eliminated in the match by Asuka.