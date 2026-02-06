There appears have been some confusion surrounding Ric Flair's in-ring wrestling retirement, but his daughter, WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair, has clarified things.

During a signing event with K&S WrestleFest, Flair revealed that he had been offered a match against Ricky Morton. However, he later debunked the reports that he was going to wrestle again on X, formerly Twitter.

“First, Let Me Clear Something Up! I Will Never Wrestle Again,” he said. “I’m Heading To Flair Country. Charleston, South Carolina Get Ready! The Nature Boy And [Fiterman Sports] Are Taking Over [Spooky Empire] This Weekend! If You Want To Be The Best, You Gotta Be With The Best! Come See Me Saturday & Sunday!”

His daughter, Charlotte, doubled down on his comments. She responded to Wrestle Ops' post on X that claimed he “says he's thinking about wrestling again.”

She simply shut this speculation down by replying, “Absolutely not.” Perhaps Wrestle Ops didn't see Ric Flair's later post that clarified that he will “never wrestle again.”

Will WWE legend Ric Flair ever wrestle again?

It doesn't sound like Flair will ever wrestle again. His last match was a tag team bout in May 2022. He teamed up with his former son-in-law, Andrade, to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

While it was admirable that Flair competed, he passed out several times during the match. So, that appears to be his last time in the ring. At least he won.

Since his last match, Flair has joined AEW as an on-screen talent. He has yet to wrestle, but he has had an integral role in the promotion since joining it in 2023.

His daughter Charlotte is still an active competitor in WWE. She is coming off an extended run in the 2026 Royal Rumble. Flair was the first entrant in the match, and she lasted nearly an hour. Along the way, she accidentally eliminated her tag team partner, Alexa Bliss, from the match.