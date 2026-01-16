Despite the heavy criticism surrounding Season 1 of WWE Unreal on Netflix, the show became a huge talking point and a hit amongst the fans, leading to the eventual sequel series of the show.

With just a few days left for WWE Unreal's Season 2 to release on Netflix, former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has opened up about her role in it. While Green held an extremely positive mindset with the first season, the 34-year-old has maintained a similar approach this year as well. Recently, speaking to Denice Salcedo, Green opened up about her role in Unreal Season 2.

“On [Jan. 20], I will be sitting watching just like you guys. I have no idea what episode or episodes I’ll be in, I don’t know what they’re covering, I can imagine, because we ended with me winning the title, I can imagine maybe it’s on the way to drop it?

“I don't even know, because we have so many cameras backstage at WWE, that when they’re filming us if you truly are being your authentic self you don’t really care about the cameras, you don’t really notice the cameras, they’re not really affecting the way you move. So, I’m really interested to see what Season Two is about.”

WWE Unreal Season 2 on Netflix is set to release on Jan. 20, 2026. The second season will focus on Seth Rollins’ fake injury angle, R-Truth’s WWE exit and return, and multiple more angles leading up to SummerSlam 2025.

Chelsea Green believes WWE Unreal will help push the ‘industry forward'

In the same interview with Denice Salcedo, Green shared her thoughts on the heavy criticisms the show often receives. Sharing her point of view, Green explained that WWE Unreal is an effective way of taking their “industry forward.”

“I personally think that moments like Unreal are what are gonna help push this industry forward and branch out into sports and into Hollywood in ways that we didn’t know it could. And also, we’re going to get new fans, it’s on Netflix, hello, new fans are going to watch this, and they’re going to tune in to Raw and SmackDown, PLEs and NXTs, and there’s nothing bad about that. Nothing.”