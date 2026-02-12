It might be a while before fans see WWE Superstar Chelsea Green again, as the former Women's United States Champion suffered a brutal ankle injury.

During the Feb. 6, 2026, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Green was injured during a match. This caused her to miss an event for AAA the following night, but there was initial belief that Green only sprained her ankle, causing her to miss a few weeks of action.

However, Green took to X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, to provide a devastating update. Green has suffered a broken ankle, as revealed in the picture of her X-ray, but she appears to be in a good place.

Green posted the announcement with a special edition of the Chelsea Chronicle, her parody newspaper. The headline read, “Ankle breaks; spirit prevails,” and the subheading continues, “Nation watched in horror as resilient president finished wrestling match on live TV.”

How long will Chelsea Green be out of WWE with her injury?

It's unknown how much time Green will miss with her injury. If she really suffered a broken ankle, it's unlikely that she will be back in time for WrestleMania, WWE's biggest annual show.

Hopefully, she will be able to come back sometime in 2026. She was off to a great start this year, and she will have to pick up where she left off whenever she comes back.

Her injury occurred in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Tiffany Stratton and Lash Legend on SmackDown. Stratton ultimately took home the win.

Before her injury, Green was coming off her first reign as one-half of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions alongside Ethan Page of NXT. She also recently lost the Women's United States Championship to Giulia, ending her second reign with the belt after 56 days.