While they are no longer co-workers, WWE star CM Punk seems certain that he will work with John Cena again in the future, whether that be on a movie or TV show.

Speaking with Movie Web, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Punk revealed his intentions to work with Cena, even if it's outside of the ring. Cena just retired from in-ring action on Dec. 13, 2025, so don't expect their next face-off to be in the ring.

“I think me and John are going to work together again,” Punk declared. “I don't know when, I don't know where, I don't know for who; James Gunn's busy doing this who DC thing, and it feels like John is a big part of that — Peacemaker is excellent.”

As for who he'd like to play, should he be cast in the DCU, Punk is leaving it up to Gunn. He compared Gunn to a professional wrestling booker, like Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who has a “vision” for his cinematic universe.

“James Gunn is like a booker; he's gonna have a vision for certain characters and certain people,” Punk conceded. “If I ever fit one of those visions, man, I'll do what I can to make sure I can secure the role. To work with John in that capacity would kind of be a dream.”

Another former WWE Superstar Punk would like to work with again is Dave Bautista. “We [have] got stories to tell,” Punk explained. “There's stories out there that [you] could probably use me or him or John [to tell], and I'd jump at the chance work with either of those guys again, and James Gunn as well.

When will CM Punk work with WWE legend John Cena again?

There does not appear to be a timeline for Punk and Cena's reunion. However, it does sound like both parties are eager to work together again.

In January 2025, Cena revealed that he would like to make an “action-comedy” with Punk. Then, more recently, Punk told My Mom's Basement that Cena was on his “bucket-list” of actors he'd like to work with, teasing, “I'd imagine some time in the future we'll be working together.”