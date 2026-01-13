Starring in a box office hit like Disney's animated movie Zootopia 2 could come with some baggage, at least if you're WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk.

Speaking with Big Gold Belt Media, Punk conceded that Zootopia 2 is a “banger.” However, he joked that he is now being “typecast” as cops, having played one in Jakob's Wife. “It was a banger, yeah, I really enjoyed that one,” Punk said of Zootopia 2. “[I was] fortunate to be a small part of that.”

While he has now played a zebra cop and a vampire cop, there is one kind he hasn't played: an “outer space cop.” So, he's open to any scripts involving one.

“I feel like I’m being typecast as cops now. [I've played a] Zebra cop, vampire cop. If anybody’s doing a movie about outer space cops, I haven’t played one of those yet, so send the script,” he quipped.

To date, Zootopia 2 has grossed over $1.65 billion worldwide at the box office. It is already one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time, and it was the second-highest-grossing film of 2025.

Two other Disney projects, Avatar: Fire and Ash (released by 20th Century Studios) and Lilo & Stitch (a live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch), also grossed over $1 billion.

Punk and fellow WWE Superstar Roman Reigns had small roles as Gene Zebrowski and Gene Zebraxton, the Zebros. While they have been rivals in the ring, they were a pair of cops in the animated movie.

This was the most mainstream role for Punk to date. Previously, he has appeared in horror movies like Rabid and Jakob's Wife. Currently, he is promoting Night Patrol, a new horror movie that premiered at the Fantastic Fest in September 2025.

Additionally, Punk has starred in several TV series, including the professional wrestling drama Heels. He has also appeared in Revival.

Punk is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion in WWE. He is coming off a successful title defense against Bron Breakker during the Jan. 5, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW.