One of the most popular WWE referees on the current roster, Daphanie LaShaunn's family recently suffered a major tragedy. LaShaunn, aka Aja Smith, recently announced that she lost four family members in a house fire earlier this week.

LaShaunn uploaded a post on Instagram and announced that a house fire on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, claimed the lives of her grandfather, grandmother, uncle, and cousin. The family has since then launched a GoFundMe seeking a total of $90,000 to assist with the funeral and other expenses.

“My heart aches. Last night I lost my grandma, grandpa, uncle, and cousin in a house fire. We were at the scene til the very end.. My soul is hollow right now. Please pray for my family as we navigate this unbelievable nightmare. Planning 4 funerals and rebuilding is gonna be tough,” she wrote. “My cousin, A family of 7 with 5 kids, are now displaced with nothing to their name. Anything helps even a repost. I’ve posted the gofundme link in my bio and I’ll also add it to my story. Thank you all so much.”

As of this writing, multiple pro-wrestlers and anonymous members have donated, with the total figures reaching $60,000 out of $90,000. Additional donations have been made by Grayson Waller, Natalya, Cathy Kelley, and many others.

WWE wrestlers and icons react to the devastating house fire news

Shortly after LaShaunn shared the tragic news on her profile, several notable wrestlers as well as wrestling personalities reacted to it. Monday Night RAW GM Adam Pearce commented, “I have no words, Aja. I send all my love to you and yours. [folding hands emoji],” while Natalya wrote, “Donated and shared [red heart emoji],” in addition to this, Bayley also wrote, “Sending you and your family so much love and strength. We’re all with you [two love heart emojis].”