Despite their rocky history, WWE Superstar Randy Orton and social media influencer IShowSpeed are seemingly set to collaborate soon.

While at IShowSpeed's Speed Goes Pro launch event, the streamer snuck behind Orton to set up an RKO. However, he retreated upon Orton turning around, thanks to a warning from his wife, Kim Orton.

After exchanging pleasantries, Orton dropped the bombshell. “I guess we're doing a little something in a couple weeks, right?” he asked.

IShowSpeed tried pulling off an RKO on Randy Orton 😭🔥

IShowSpeed then asked if Orton was ready, and the 14-time WWE world champion didn't hesitate before saying, “I am.” Orton then thanked the social media star for not delivering an RKO. “Hey, you've done a lot of s**t to me, I should've just did it!” IShowSpeed said.

Randy Orton and IShowSpeed's WWE beef

Orton and IShowSpeed have some history in WWE. Speed was dressed as a bottle of Prime during Logan Paul's match against Orton and Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

At one point in the match, Orton delivered an RKO to Speed onto the commentators' table. A few weeks later, he would appear on an episode of Monday Night RAW to announce WWE Draft picks.

On February 1, 2025, Speed also competed in his first WWE match. During the annual Royal Rumble battle royal, he was thrust into the match after Carmelo Hayes attacked Akira Tozawa in the eighth slot.

During his short stint in the match, Speed helped Bron Breakker eliminate Otis. However, the alliance was temporary, as Breakker delivered a spear to the streamer.

Fans will have to wait and see if Speed ever reemerges in WWE. Orton has previously worked with celebrities-turned-wrestlers like Paul and Jelly Roll, so perhaps he could put on a match with Speed.

Orton has not been seen in WWE for a couple of weeks. His last match took place during the September 12, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Orton lost to Drew McIntyre, who would go on to unsuccessfully challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Wrestlepalooza.