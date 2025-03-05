Finally, former SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella has spoken about her WWE release, claiming she got “ghosted” before her exit.

A teaser for her upcoming appearance on the KILLR podcast has dropped. Carmella, who now goes by her real name, Leah, spoke about her departure. She theorized that having a baby or being a woman could have played into her eventual release.

“Let's have the conversations that women aren't having,” Carmella said. “Is it because I'm a woman? Is it because I had a baby? It feels like a s**tty way to end a 12-year career with the company.

She continued by talking about her husband. NXT announcer Corey Graves, who still has a job. According to Carmella, she was “ghosted” by those in WWE in the days leading up to her release.

“He still has a job. We had a kid, and he has a job, but I don't,” she explained. “I guess fast-forward until a few weeks ago,and I got a call saying my contract was up in 10 days. [Everyone] ghosted. Completely ghosted.”

Ultimately, Carmella feels her WWE release is because she had a baby. “I feel like I'm being punished because I had a baby,” she claimed.

Carmella wants to start conversations about women athletes. They should not have to choose between their career and personal lives. “Why can't you have both?” she questioned.

Carmella's WWE career and release

Before her release, Carmella joined WWE in 2013. A few years earlier, she auditioned for their reality competition show, Tough Enough.

However, she did not make it, and she was subsequently accepted as a Laker Girl for the Los Angeles Lakers. She would then sign with WWE in June 2013.

She made her in-ring debut during the September 4, 2014, edition of NXT. Carmella debuted in a segment with Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady.

A few years later, Carmella was competing for the NXT Women's Championship. She unsuccessfully challenged Bayley for the title. She also feuded with Nia Jax around this time.

In July 2016, Carmella was promoted to the WWE main roster. She won the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in 2017, earning her a championship match at any time.

Carmella waited a long time to cash in her contract. She waited over 280 days before cashing in during the April 10, 2018, edition of Friday Night SmackDown, she beat Charlotte Flair to become the SmackDown Women's Champion.

During her title reign, Carmella successfully defended the championship against Flair and Asuka, two future WWE Hall of Famers. After 131 days, Flair won the SmackDown Women's Championship in a triple-threat match against Carmella and Becky Lynch.

During a WWE live event in August 2022, Carmella suffered a legitimate injury. She would later return in January 2023 on Monday Night RAW.

She then won a fatal four-way match to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber. Carmella did not win the Elimination Chamber bout, getting pinned by Asuka.

The Elimination Chamber match would be her final match in WWE. She went on hiatus due to her pregnancy, and she was later released two years later.