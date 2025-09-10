Things almost got violent when WWE Superstar Grayson Waller visited a bar following A-Town Down Under (his tag team with Austin Theory) won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

During an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, hosted by wrestling fan O'Shea Jackson Jr. and TJ Jefferson, Waller recalled the experience. He headed back to the hotel bar following the event, and a guy that Waller described having “fat flops in black shirts” began “bothering” some of the women of NXT, “trying to grab and touch and talk to” them.

So, Waller stepped up to them. “I was like, ‘Hey, can you leave the girls alone? They're trying to have a good night,'” Waller recalled.

However, the guy was “very drunk,” and he began pushing Waller. While he didn't want it to turn physical, Waller wasn't going to stand down.

Luckily, other WWE Superstars had his back. First was former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler, and then MVP and Josh Barnett — whom Waller had never met — came as backup.

At that point, Waller knew he could sit down. The “very drunk” guy at the bar stood down once he saw all four Superstars. While Waller wasn't friends with all of them, they had each others' backs in that moment.

“I sat down at the bar and I just looked at the guy like, ‘Hey, I'm good. Shayna Baszler, MVP, and Josh Barnett have my back,” Waller replied. “There isn't a man alive who I think can mess with this team of four.

“I almost had my own super team at the bar at WrestleMania, and that guy disappeared real quickly, which was nice. I actually had a real-life team of four WarGames bar team,” he continued.

Grayson Waller's rise in WWE

Waller is one of the WWE's top young stars. He began wrestling in 2017, wrestling on the independent circuit before joining WWE in 2021.

His debut came during a June 2021 edition of 205 Live. Months later, he would team with Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Tony D'Angelo in a WarGames match against Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, LA Knight, and Pete Dunne.

Throughout the rest of his run in NXT, he would challenge for several championships. It wouldn't be until WrestleMania 40 when Waller would win his first championship. A-Town Down Under held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for 90 days. Now, Waller is teaming with the New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods).