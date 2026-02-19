In a few months, WWE will head to Turin for Clash in Italy, a groundbreaking new international PLE, and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus may want to return for another run.

WWE promoted its upcoming European summer tour, which will begin two nights before Clash in Italy with an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Barcelona, Spain.

They will then produce several televised and untelevised shows around Europe throughout June. This includes stops in Lisbon, Portugal; Madrid, Spain; Rome, Italy; Paris, France; and London, England.

The announcement got Stratus thinking. She commented on WWE UK's post, saying, “No but why do I suddenly feel like dusting off this ring rust[?]”

Will Trish Stratus return to WWE for its European tour?

Article Continues Below

By the time WWE's European tour begins, it will have been almost a year since Stratus' last run. She challenged Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at the second-ever Evolution PLE.

Unfortunately, Stratus was not able to beat Stratton. A few months earlier, Stratus teamed up with Stratton at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE, which emanated from her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. They beat the team of Candice LeRae and Nia Jax.

This was the second of her three matches she participated in during 2025. Stratus competed in the 2025 Royal Rumble match, which Charlotte Flair won.

A couple of years earlier, Stratus had returned to WWE for a lengthy run. She initially teamed up with Becky Lynch before they started a feud, which culminated at the 2023 Payback PLE on Sept. 2.

Stratus is a seven-time Women's Champion, and she also held the Hardcore Championship once. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2013.

Italy will be hosting its first WWE PLE of all time. Clash in Italy will take place on May 31, 2026, at Inalpi Arena in Turin. The card has not been announced, but expect more developments coming out of WrestleMania 42.