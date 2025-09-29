If one thing is certain, you can't question WWE star Jade Cargill‘s “love” for wrestling following her bloody injury that happened during Friday Night SmackDown.

Cargill participated in a triple-threat match for the Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax. She busted herself open during the match, and she shared images of the bloody injury on Instagram after WWE SmackDown. She got cut across her eyebrow.

Will WWE's Jade Cargill miss any time with her injury?

More than likely, Cargill will need stitches to repair the injury. Hopefully, she will not miss any time in the ring due to it. She should be okay once she gets the stitches, but we'll see how WWE handles it.

The injury occurred during Cargill's latest shot at the Women's Championship. Despite her best efforts, Cargill did not win the title. Instead, Stratton was able to retain the championship.

She seemingly got busted open when she delievered a Samoan drop to Jax onto the steel steps. When Jax got up, blood was gushing down her face.

Article Continues Below

Since joining WWE, Cargill has become one of their top stars on SmackDown. While she has not won a world championship yet, she has come close on several occasions.

Cargill jumped ship to WWE in 2023 after her stint in AEW. She was in AEW from 2020 to 2023, and she was the inaugural TBS Champion.

Her WWE debut came at the 2024 Royal Rumble PLE. Cargill participated in the women's battle royal and eliminated three Superstars in her 11 minutes in the match.

She then formed an alliance with Bianca Belair and Naomi to take on Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane). At WrestleMania 40, Cargill made her debut at the show. She, Belair, and Naomi beat Damage CTRL's Kai, Asuka, and Sane in a six-woman tag team match.

Cargill and Belair would later win the Women's Tag Team Championship. Before Survivor Series: WarGames, Cargill was attacked by someone backstage. It was later revealed to be Naomi, who would fill in for Cargill as one-half of the Tag Team Champions.

Months later, Cargill would return, starting a feud between her and Naomi. They would face at WrestleMania 41 in a match Cargill would win. Cargill won the 2025 Queen of the Ring tournament, earning her a championship match against Stratton at SummerSlam, which she lost.