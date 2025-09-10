One of the many Superstars John Cena has faced is Rey Mysterio, and the Hall of Famer was “sick” from the 17-time world champion's WWE heel turn.

Appearing on WWE's recap show of Monday Night RAW on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, Mysterio revealed that he was surprised by Cena's heel turn.

“The day I saw John Cena turn on Cody [Rhodes], I was sick to my stomach,” Mysterio said. “I couldn't believe it; but I didn't see it coming. I had 50/50 partial feelings on what was going on, because if I didn't see it coming, that means it was done very well.”

Mysterio continued by praising Cena's recent SummerSlam match against Cody Rhodes, which he called “incredible.” He watched it from home, not backstage, and it gave him a new perspective on the art form.

He subsequently texted both Cena and Rhodes afterward. “I remember texting both Cody and John, I said, ‘Really good match, guys. I really enjoyed it from home. Congratulations to both of you,'” Mysterio recalled.

What does Rey Mysterio think of John Cena's next WWE match against Brock Lesnar?

The farewell tour is not over yet. While Cena has overcome obstacles during his farewell tour, his next is one of his biggest. He will face Brock Lesnar once more at Wrestlepalooza.

Mysterio is no stranger to Lesnar. They have shared the squared circle several times, most recently in the 2020 Royal Rumble match. They also had a singles match at the 2019 Survivor Series PLE.

“Now, Brock is a different beast, though, God d**n,” Mysterio praised. “He doesn't care if you're on your way out, or you just came in, or if you're John Cena, or whoever it is that you are. Brock is from another planet, and I honestly didn't realize that I was scared of Brock until I stepped in the ring with him for the first time, and I was like, ‘D**n, this dude is huge.'”

Still, Mysterio is excited for the Wrestlepalooza match, especially since it's on Cena's farewell tour. “I'm excited to see where this is gonna go,” Mysterio said.

Currently, Mysterio is recovering from a groin injury suffered in early 2025. He is part of the Latino World Order (LWO), and they were feuding with American Made (Chad Gable, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile).