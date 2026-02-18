After making racist comments about rising WWE Superstar Je'Von Evans, claiming he was “a little bit too f*****g Mr. Bojangles for me,” Hall of Famer Kevin Nash apologized before deleting the apology.

Nash had apologized for his comments on X, formerly Twitter (via Sportskeeda). However, the post was deleted for an unknown reason. Nash admitted that his comments were said “in poor taste and obviously offensive,” though he doubled down on his criticism of how WWE is pushing Evans.

Kevin Nash apologized for his comments on Je’Von Evans “I apologize for the use of the term Mr Bogangles it was in poor taste and obviously offensive. I just see talent being pushed in a direction that I disagree with. He should be the male version of Sul Ruca. More contemporary… pic.twitter.com/338SjSp7zU — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) February 18, 2026

“How often have you heard the term Uncle Tom? Most likely, it was used in a degrading way,” Nash began. “If you've actually read the literature, Uncle Tom was whipped to death for helping free two female slaves.

“I apologize for the use of the term Mr[. Bojangles,] it was in poor taste and obviously offensive. I just see talent being pushed in a direction that I disagree with. He should be the male version of [Sol] Ruca. More contemporary than urban. Funny how I'm usually the only person who pays attention to the development of Black talent,” Nash continued explaining.

WWE legend Kevin Nash's racist Je'Von Evans comments

The initial controversy arose during an episode of Nash's Kliq This podcast. Nash discussed Evans, claiming he wished “he was a little bit more urban.”

Kevin Nash on Je'Von Evans “He’s a little bit too f******* Mr. Bojangles for me. I wish he was a little bit more urban.” (Kliq This)pic.twitter.com/wjwhISpJwA — Vick (@Vick_8122) February 16, 2026

“He's an incredible athlete,” Nash said, “He's a little bit too f*****g Mr. Bojangles for me. I wish he was a little more urban. I understand it's Netflix, I understand there's a big f*****g world out there besides the one that f*****g 66-year-old Detroit boy Kevin Nash wants, but I just want him to have a little bit of an edge.”

Obviously, Nash's comments caused a stir online. While he did apologize, Nash also emphasized that his criticisms came out of a place of scouting his talent. It remains to be seen if Evans will respond.