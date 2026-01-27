While it's tradition for the Royal Rumble to mark the returns of Superstars, don't expect to see WWE star Seth Rollins' comeback from his shoulder injury.

During an appearance on First Take, Rollins was asked about his impending return by Ryan Clark. Rollins reiterated that his body isn't “ready” yet to be back in the ring this soon.

“Well, let's pump the brakes on me participating in the Royal Rumble,” Rollins said, “I'm not ready there yet. I just had my rotator cuff done in October; I've got a couple months left to go. I wish I could get myself in there, but that's not gonna be the case.”

While he's a man of surprises, he was willing to spoil this one. “Oh man, I'll give it away — I'm not gonna be at the [Royal] Rumble,” Rollins definitively said. “I just can't. I would love to be in there and dump all those dudes over the top rope and punch my card to WrestleMania, but the doctors are just not gonna let it happen this time around, unfortunately.”

Luckily, for any fans concerned that Rollins may retire soon, given his history of injuries, he is not going away anytime soon. “I'm still under 40, and I feel like I've got a lot of years left,” he boldly declared. “I feel like I'm really just in the middle of my prime right now. The physical [aspect] hasn't declined, and mentally, I'm as sharp as I've ever been. So there's a lot left in the Seth Rollins tank.”

Will Seth Rollins return at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble?

Unfortunately, it does not sound like Rollins will be at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. Previously, he has pulled off surprise returns from injury, but he seems adamant that he's not ready to return.

He recently gave an optimistic timeline for his return. Rollins said he was hoping to be “cleared by the time WrestleMania [42] rolls around in April.”

However, it still remains to be seen if this is possible. WWE would love to have Rollins back in the fold, as he has been out of action since October 2025.