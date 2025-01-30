Former Women's Champion and WWE Superstar Asuka is not appreciative of fans' “romantic” advances on her. She recently posted a thread on social media to warn fans to stop doing this.

On January 29, 2025, Asuka said that she has “been feeling in danger recently” due to fans. The string of posts began when she said, “I absolutely reject any romantic or personal approaches toward me. There is absolutely no possibility for others to interfere in my private life.”

Shortly after, Asuka followed that up with another post.”Please don't have romantic feelings for me,” she said. “It's meaningless—100% pointless.”

She then continued with another post, revealing that she had consulted police on the matter. Asuka appears to feel unsafe around fans, and she is paranoid that something will happen if they approach her at the airport or in the city WWE is in.

“I've been feeling in danger recently. I've already consulted the police,” she said. “At this rate, even if fans approach me at the airport or in the city, I will feel the possibility that something might happen, and it will scare me, making me unable to respond.”

Unfortunately, Asuka is not the first WWE Superstar to make this type of complaint. Sonya Deville dealt with a fan who stalked her. The fan even tried to kidnap her. Luckily, the fan was unsuccessful.

Nia Jax, a fellow WWE star, jokingly responded to Asuka's post about not having “romantic feelings” for her. She quipped, “I thought we had something special.”

Asuka responded, measuring Jax of her place. “I always tell you to keep our special relationship a secret from the public,” her response began. “Don't expose it!”

Asuka's legendary WWE career

Since joining WWE in 2015, Asuka has become one of their biggest stars. She started in NXT, quickly winning the NXT Women's Championship. She would hold the championship for over 500 days before relinquishing it.

Upon joining the main roster, Asuka went on a lengthy undefeated streak. It lasted over 900 days before ending at WrestleMania 34 when she lost a match to Charlotte Flair.

Still, the loss did not hurt her too much. Asuka won the SmackDown Women's Championship in 2018, holding it for 100 days before losing it to Flair.

In 2019, Asuka began teaming with Kairi Sane to form the Kabuki Warriors. They have won the Women's Tag Team Championship twice together. Asuka has also won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Asuka recently joined Damage CTRL with Bayley, Iyo Sky, Dakota Kai, and Sane. However, the lineup has changed since she joined. Bayley was kicked out of the group, and Damage CTRL is now a face stable.

However, Asuka has been out of action for several months. She injured her knee at Backlash France and had to undergo surgery to repair it.

It is unknown when she will return to the squared circle. Damage CTRL's Sane is also on the shelf. She suffered an arm injury and is on the shelf. Meanwhile, Kai has been shining as a singles competitor, making it to the finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament.