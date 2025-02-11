During her match against Iyo Sky on Monday Night RAW on Netflix, former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan got busted open. Somehow, she continued her match for the love of the game.

Fans noticed that Morgan began sporting a crimson mask. It is unclear when it happened, but Morgan was bleeding, and the referee had to put gloves on as a precaution.

After the show, Morgan took to X, formerly Twitter, to show off her battle wounds. She posted two pictures and a video of the side of her face, which was still red. The cut is right about her eye.

“[Dominik Mysterio] says I'm still cute,” her caption read.

The injury is a stark reminder of the risk WWE Superstars take every time they step in a ring. Recently, several Superstars have been getting busted open during their matches. Kevin Owens had a black eye and was bleeding during his match against Cody Rhodes at the Royal Rumble.

Luckily, Morgan is seemingly okay following her match. She appeared later in the WWE RAW on Netflix episode during a backstage segment with Judgment Day.

She teamed with Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez to face Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky. While it was a back-and-forth contest, Judgment Day ultimately came out with a win.

Liv Morgan's WWE rise

Since joining WWE nearly a decade ago, Morgan has become one of their top stars. She joined NXT in 2014 before debuting on the main roster in November 2017.

Upon her main roster call-up, Morgan joined the Riott Squad faction with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. Shortly after her debut, Morgan made her WrestleMania debut in 2018 when she participated in the Women's Battle Royal.

Throughout the next couple of years, Morgan jumped between RAW and SmackDown. It was not until 2022 that Morgan finally hit her stride on the main roster.

She won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match in July 2022. Later that night, she beat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.

However, her reign did not last long. Morgan lost the championship to Rousey 98 days after winning it at Extreme Rules. She then returned at the Royal Rumble in January 2023, entering the match in the second slot.

She nearly won the match, lasting over an hour and being the runner-up. Morgan was eventually eliminated by Rhea Ripley, who would go on to win the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania39.

Morgan was later written off TV and took an extended hiatus. She returned at the 2024 Royal Rumble, starting the “Liv Morgan Revenge Tour.” Her first order of business was attacking Rhea Ripley, causing her to relinquish the Women's World Championship.

She then won the championship from Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring. Morgan would hold the Women's World Championship for 226 days, defending it against Ripley several times, before losing it at the WWE RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, to Ripley.